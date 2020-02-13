The leadership of the engineering union at Boeing has agreed in talks with management to recommend to its members a surprise new contract that would extend four years beyond the end of the current bargaining agreement in 2022.

The executive board of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) had been in talks to resolve a dispute over Boeing’s recently announced process for awarding salary raises

Unexpectedly, those talks turned into contract extension talks. The board briefed the union’s bargaining unit Councils on Thursday and recommended members vote to approve the offers, the union said.

Boeing’s offer addresses the union’s issues with the salary pools for raises and provides paid parental and family medical leave.

Voting packages are now being prepared. Lunchtime meetings are being scheduled to present the offers to members.

This story will be updated.