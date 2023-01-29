After 54 years, the last 747 reached the end of Boeing’s Everett production line.

The iconic humpback jet transformed travel and the community that gave it wings. The factory that was hastily set up on Snohomish County farmland in the 1960s grew to enormous proportions, becoming the world’s largest building by volume. Inside, generations of workers assembled 1,574 of the iconic aircraft.

These images capture the last of them, a freighter built for cargo carrier Atlas Air, during its assembly at the Everett factory. As the last “Queen of the Skies” approaches its Tuesday handoff, read these reflections by eight Boeing workers whose lives were shaped by the 747.