Despite a tough final month in 2021 when both the pandemic and the weather wrought havoc with airline operations, Alaska Air Group announced Thursday that it eked out a fourth quarter net profit of $18 million, or 14 cents a share.

Last month, the omicron coronavirus variant caused significant employee absences and then snow and ice hit Seattle-Tacoma International Airport the day after Christmas. The two factors combined to cause hundreds of flight cancellations.

Alaska Air Chief Executive Ben Minicucci, in a message to employees Thursday, called it “one of the most challenging holiday travel periods we have ever experienced.”

“Clearly, this was a tough way to end a year that otherwise had much to be celebrated,” he wrote. “We led the industry in profitability through the second half of 2021.”

For the full year, Alaska reported a net profit of $478 million, or $3.77 per share. However, this profit was possible during the pandemic because of federal Payroll Support Program that provided $914 million in funds to the airline in the first half of 2021.

Without those and other one-time items, Alaska would have reported a net loss of $256 million for the year.

In a statement Thursday, Minicucci said the airline has stabilized and is ready for significant better times ahead as the threat from omicron ebbs.

“We have laid a solid foundation for our return to 100% of our pre-COVID flying by summer 2022 and we’re poised to grow from there,” Minicucci said.

Alaska also announced Thursday that employees will receive 6.225% of annual pay as a bonus in their Feb. 4 paychecks.

The company said that works out to $3,000 for an employee making $48,000 per year.

That annual performance bonus, which is awarded based not only on financial targets but on safety and sustainability goals, is additional to monthly operational performance bonuses, which paid about $1,000 per person throughout 2021.