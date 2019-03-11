An updated look at those that have grounded the 737 MAX on their own or by order of their national regulator.

Authorities in China and Indonesia ordered their airlines Monday to stop flying the 737 MAX, and a variety of airlines and some regulators around the world have followed suit.

Here, based on a table of orders compiled by the Associated Press of airlines with deliveries of the MAX, is an updated look at those that have grounded the plane on their own or by order of their national regulator. Data from Flightradar24.com and press reports. (A few small airlines with one or two 737 MAX jets do not appear on this list.)

The 737 MAX is currently grounded at the airlines highlighted in pink: