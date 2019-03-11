An updated look at those that have grounded the 737 MAX on their own or by order of their national regulator.

Share story

By

Authorities in China and Indonesia ordered their airlines Monday to stop flying the 737 MAX, and a variety of airlines and some regulators around the world have followed suit.

Here, based on a table of orders compiled by the Associated Press of airlines with deliveries of the MAX, is an updated look at those that have grounded the plane on their own or by order of their national regulator. Data from Flightradar24.com and press reports.  (A few small airlines with one or two 737 MAX jets do not appear on this list.)

The 737 MAX is currently grounded at the airlines highlighted in pink:

 

Company Ordered Delivered Backlog
9 Air 1 1
AerCap 100 5 95
Aerolineas Argentinas 11 2 9
AeroMexico 60 5 55
Air Canada 61 20 41
Air China 14 14
Air Europa 20 20
Air Lease Corp. 168 14 154
Air Niugini 4 4
Air Peace 10 10
ALAFCO 40 40
Alaska Airlines 32 32
American Airlines 100 22 78
Arik Air 8 8
Aviation Capital Group 103 5 98
Avalon Ireland 20 2 18
Avalon Aerospace Leasing Limit 75 75
Blue Air 6 6
BOC Aviation Ltd 87 5 82
Boeing Capital Corp. 75 75
Business Jet/VIP 21 2 19
CALC 50 50
CDB Financial Leasing 1 1
China Development Bank 78 1 77
China Eastern Airlines 13 13
China Southern Airlines 50 16 34
CIT Aerospace 37 37
Comair Ltd 8 8
Copa Airlines 61 5 56
Donghai Airlines 25 25
Enter Air Sp. z o.o. 6 2 4
Ethiopian Airlines 30 5 25
Fiji Airways 5 2 3
flydubai 251 14 237
Garuda Indonesia 50 1 49
GECAS 176 22 154
Gol Linhas Aereas 135 6 129
Goshawk Aviation Ltd. 20 20
Hainan Airlines 7 7
ICBC Leasing 5 5
Icelandair 5 3 2
Jackson Square Aviation 30 30
Jeju Air 40 40
Jet Airways 125 125
Jetlines 5 5
JIA 10 10
Korean Air 30 30
Lion Air 201 14 187
Malaysia Airlines 25 25
Mauritania Airlines 1 1
Nok Air 6 6
Norwegian Air Shuttle 110 18 92
Okay Airways 9 9
Oman Air 20 20
Qatar Air 5 5
Royal Air Maroc 1 1
Ruili Airlines 36 36
Ryanair 135 135
SCAT Airlines 1 1
Shandong Airlines 6 6
Shenzhen Airlines 5 5
SilkAir 37 5 32
SkyUp Airlines 7 7
Smartwings 8 1 7
SMBC Aviation 91 2 89
Southwest Airlines 280 31 249
SpiceJet 136 7 129
SunExpress Airlines 32 32
TAROM Romanian Air Transport 5 5
Timaero Ireland 22 2 20
TUI Travel 72 11 61
Turkish Airlines 75 7 68
Turkmenistan Airlines 3 3
Unidentified Customers 1,045 1,045
United Airlines 136 12 124
UTair Aviation 28 28
VietJet Air 100 100
Virgin Australia 40 40
WestJet Airlines 55 12 43
Xiamen Airlines 9 9
737 Max Totals: Ordered Delivered Backlog
5,011 350 4,661

Related

Boeing 737 MAX
Seattle Times business staff