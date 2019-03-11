An updated look at those that have grounded the 737 MAX on their own or by order of their national regulator.
Authorities in China and Indonesia ordered their airlines Monday to stop flying the 737 MAX, and a variety of airlines and some regulators around the world have followed suit.
Here, based on a table of orders compiled by the Associated Press of airlines with deliveries of the MAX, is an updated look at those that have grounded the plane on their own or by order of their national regulator. Data from Flightradar24.com and press reports. (A few small airlines with one or two 737 MAX jets do not appear on this list.)
The 737 MAX is currently grounded at the airlines highlighted in pink:
|Company
|Ordered
|Delivered
|Backlog
|9 Air
|1
|1
|–
|AerCap
|100
|5
|95
|Aerolineas Argentinas
|11
|2
|9
|AeroMexico
|60
|5
|55
|Air Canada
|61
|20
|41
|Air China
|14
|14
|–
|Air Europa
|20
|–
|20
|Air Lease Corp.
|168
|14
|154
|Air Niugini
|4
|–
|4
|Air Peace
|10
|–
|10
|ALAFCO
|40
|–
|40
|Alaska Airlines
|32
|–
|32
|American Airlines
|100
|22
|78
|Arik Air
|8
|–
|8
|Aviation Capital Group
|103
|5
|98
|Avalon Ireland
|20
|2
|18
|Avalon Aerospace Leasing Limit
|75
|–
|75
|Blue Air
|6
|–
|6
|BOC Aviation Ltd
|87
|5
|82
|Boeing Capital Corp.
|75
|–
|75
|Business Jet/VIP
|21
|2
|19
|CALC
|50
|–
|50
|CDB Financial Leasing
|1
|1
|–
|China Development Bank
|78
|1
|77
|China Eastern Airlines
|13
|13
|–
|China Southern Airlines
|50
|16
|34
|CIT Aerospace
|37
|–
|37
|Comair Ltd
|8
|–
|8
|Copa Airlines
|61
|5
|56
|Donghai Airlines
|25
|–
|25
|Enter Air Sp. z o.o.
|6
|2
|4
|Ethiopian Airlines
|30
|5
|25
|Fiji Airways
|5
|2
|3
|flydubai
|251
|14
|237
|Garuda Indonesia
|50
|1
|49
|GECAS
|176
|22
|154
|Gol Linhas Aereas
|135
|6
|129
|Goshawk Aviation Ltd.
|20
|–
|20
|Hainan Airlines
|7
|7
|–
|ICBC Leasing
|5
|5
|–
|Icelandair
|5
|3
|2
|Jackson Square Aviation
|30
|–
|30
|Jeju Air
|40
|–
|40
|Jet Airways
|125
|–
|125
|Jetlines
|5
|–
|5
|JIA
|10
|–
|10
|Korean Air
|30
|–
|30
|Lion Air
|201
|14
|187
|Malaysia Airlines
|25
|–
|25
|Mauritania Airlines
|1
|1
|–
|Nok Air
|6
|–
|6
|Norwegian Air Shuttle
|110
|18
|92
|Okay Airways
|9
|–
|9
|Oman Air
|20
|–
|20
|Qatar Air
|5
|5
|–
|Royal Air Maroc
|1
|1
|–
|Ruili Airlines
|36
|–
|36
|Ryanair
|135
|–
|135
|SCAT Airlines
|1
|1
|–
|Shandong Airlines
|6
|6
|–
|Shenzhen Airlines
|5
|5
|–
|SilkAir
|37
|5
|32
|SkyUp Airlines
|7
|–
|7
|Smartwings
|8
|1
|7
|SMBC Aviation
|91
|2
|89
|Southwest Airlines
|280
|31
|249
|SpiceJet
|136
|7
|129
|SunExpress Airlines
|32
|–
|32
|TAROM Romanian Air Transport
|5
|–
|5
|Timaero Ireland
|22
|2
|20
|TUI Travel
|72
|11
|61
|Turkish Airlines
|75
|7
|68
|Turkmenistan Airlines
|3
|–
|3
|Unidentified Customers
|1,045
|–
|1,045
|United Airlines
|136
|12
|124
|UTair Aviation
|28
|–
|28
|VietJet Air
|100
|–
|100
|Virgin Australia
|40
|–
|40
|WestJet Airlines
|55
|12
|43
|Xiamen Airlines
|9
|9
|–
|737 Max Totals:
|Ordered
|Delivered
|Backlog
|5,011
|350
|4,661
