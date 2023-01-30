More than five decades after the first 747 took flight, the last “Queen of the Skies” has come off the Everett assembly line. To mark the moment, we spoke with workers who built the iconic airplane and witnessed the last 747’s construction.

Pio Fitzgerald boarded a plane for the first time at 5 years old, a Boeing 747 bound for New York from his native Ireland. The plane fired his imagination and came to shape his working life.

Less than three decades later, he led the engineering team that fixed a problem discovered during initial 747-8 flight tests, and, at 45, he’s now chief engineer for airplane systems at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Fitzgerald’s journey began on that first 747 flight, when his dad, with Pio in hand, charmed his way into the cockpit to talk with the pilots.

“From that day on, I wanted to be a pilot,” Fitzgerald recalled in a 2011 interview. On his 16th birthday, he took his first flying lesson.

Advertising

During boyhood summer vacations, Fitzgerald flew regularly on 747s to the U.S. He’d write letters to Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus, reporting which flight he was booked on and asking to visit the flight deck.

Eventually, he earned a pilot’s license, an aeronautical engineering degree — during which he did an 8-month internship at Boeing in Seattle — a master’s degree and a Ph.D.

He joined Boeing on Sept. 23, 2005, delighting his Irish Catholic mother, for that was the feast day of Padre Pio, the saint for whom she named her son.

Fitzgerald was named 2011 Engineer of the Year at Boeing Commercial Airplanes as reward for fixing the 747-8. The problem was that in certain flight conditions, its wings vibrated excessively, a phenomenon known as flutter.

His multinational team of about 40 engineers devised a software solution.

In response to sensors on the wings that detect movements far smaller than what a human can perceive, software instructed the flight control computer to slightly raise or lower movable surfaces on the trailing edge of the wings to counter the motion.

The idea was to suppress the vibration before it was even felt.

Advertising

To confirm if it worked, Fitzgerald rode along on a flight test in January 2011. Boeing test pilot Jerry Whites maneuvered the 747-8 into position. When the flutter started, he flicked a switch.

“We turned the system on and suddenly the road was smooth. We switched it off and it came right back,” Whites said. “It was magic. Absolutely brilliant. … I just wanted to hug the guy.”