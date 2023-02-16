The “blank check” investment firm founded by former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has failed and will liquidate without ever making an investment.

Muilenburg led Boeing at the time of the two 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, caused the worldwide grounding of that aircraft and spurred an existential crisis at the company. He was fired in late 2019 for mishandling Boeing’s response to the tragedies.

Just over a year later, in early 2021, Muilenburg launched a new investment venture: New Vista Acquisition Corp., headquartered in the Cayman Islands to avoid taxes.

Faced with a two-year regulatory deadline to get its act together and make some investments, New Vista earlier this year scheduled a shareholder vote to extend the deadline. That vote was first postponed for a week and then, on Wednesday, was abruptly canceled.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, New Vista announced that it “will liquidate and dissolve.”

At the end of September, Muilenburg and his two New Vista co-founders — venture capitalists Kirsten Bartok Touw and Travis Nelson — had a combined equity deficit in the company of $13 million.

They won’t receive anything from the liquidation and so this appears to be the amount they will lose.

New Vista spokesperson Anne Toulouse, a former head of communications at Boeing, said via email that public investors will not lose money. New Vista had raised $276 million in its IPO and this money is in a trust account.

The shares, bought for $10, were trading Thursday at $10.15, though shareholders may not be able to sell their shares in the open market.

New Vista is a “blank check company” also known as a “special purpose acquisition company” or SPAC. These are financial firms typically led by star investors who pursue investments with other people’s money.

The idea was to take the $276 million from New Vista’s IPO in February 2021 and use it to buy emerging technology companies. The expectation was that wise choices by the company’s leadership would lead to above average returns.

Investors who buy into a SPAC have no idea what companies will be bought. They simply trust the star power leading the SPAC. Hence the term “blank check.”

New Vista touted Muilenburg’s tenure at Boeing to suggest he could lead key investments in the areas of “space, defense and communications” as well as “advanced air mobility and logistics.”

Over the course of two years seeking suitable investments, New Vista looked at various companies, including Canadian low-cost airline Flair and private jet charter company Verijet.

SPACs, hot new investment vehicles in 2020 and 2021, are decidedly colder now.

For example, urban air taxi ventures Joby and Archer used SPACs to raise money in 2021 with IPOs at $10 per share. Joby’s stock is now worth less than $5 and Archer’s less than $3.

With the SPAC market so cold, New Vista’s Toulouse said “the team decided that it was in the best interests of our shareholders to return their capital.”

The SPAC liquidation and the consequent dulling of the star power won’t necessarily mean the end of New Vista. Muilenburg and his partners could now turn to more conventional investing.