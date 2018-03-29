Flow International, which makes industrial waterjets, is closing its manufacturing operations in Kent and moving the work to Kansas. Management, design, engineering, commercial and financial staff will stay in Kent, but 110 shop-floor employees will be laid off.

Management gave Flow’s employees the layoff news Thursday morning. Most of the transition of the work to Baxter Springs, Kansas, will occur at the end of June.

Private-equity-backed Shape Technologies said 237 employees will stay in Kent, which will remain the company headquarters.

In a news release announcing the work relocation, it also referred to planned “investment in new facilities in Kent in 2019.”

Shape’s Chief Executive David Savage said in the Thursday release that the decision to move manufacturing out of Kent was a “tough choice,” made because Kansas is a cheaper location.

“The cost of doing business in the Seattle area has changed dramatically over the last few years, and the cost of manufacturing in the region continues to climb. As we look into the future, we expect these operating challenges to continue to increase,” Savage said. “We are taking the step now … in order to remain competitive in our marketplace.”

He praised the workers being laid off. “Day in and out, they’ve demonstrated hard work and dedication to our customers and to Flow,” Savage said. “We are doing everything we can to ensure they transition into new careers.”

Flow was founded in the 1970s. In the early 2000s, it employed about 300 people in Kent when it won a prestigious contract to provide waterjets to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan to cut the composite wings of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner.

The company was acquired in 2014 by private-equity firm American Industrial Partners (AIP). In 2016, AIP’s waterjet unit changed its name to Shape Technologies.

After Flow’s acquisition, marketing and other functions were outsourced, and in recent years the company’s presence in Kent shrank substantially.

According to the S&P Capital IQ corporate database, New York-based Shape Technologies has total annual revenue of $148 million and in 2016 had just over 700 employees worldwide.

Despite Shape’s move, Kent will remain a center of waterjet production.

One of the original founders of Flow, former Boeing scientist John Olsen, left in the early 1990s to found another waterjet company, OMAX, also based in Kent and competing with Flow.

Chief executive John Cheung said that OMAX has been growing and profitable. “Business is good,” he said.

OMAX employs about 350 people in Kent, plus another 50 field service reps around the country and is now the largest supplier of waterjets in North America.