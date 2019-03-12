Two of the largest unions representing flight attendants have joined the chorus of calls to ground the Boeing 737 MAX following Sunday's crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, the second deadly crash of the new aircraft.

On Tuesday, the Association of Flight Attendants, which represents nearly 50,000 flight attendants at 21 domestic and foreign airlines, called on the Federal Aviation Administration to “temporarily ground the 737 MAX fleet in the U.S. out of an abundance of caution … until FAA-identified fixes to the plane can be installed, communicated, and confirmed,” according to a statement.

A second group, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents 25,000 flight attendants at American Airlines, also issued a call to ground the Boeing aircraft.

“We are calling on [American Airlines] CEO Doug Parker to strongly consider grounding these planes until a thorough investigation can be performed,” said Lori Bassani, the organization’s national president, in a statement. “While we cannot draw premature conclusions, it is critical to work with manufacturers, regulators and airlines to take steps to address our important safety concerns.”

The union calls come as a widening number of governments and airlines suspend operations for the troubled aircraft.

On Tuesday, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency suspended all 737 MAX operations in Europe. “Following the tragic accident of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 involving a Boeing 737 MAX 8, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is taking every step necessary to ensure the safety of passengers,” the agency declared in a statement.

EASA’s action followed similar moves by more than dozen countries, including Australia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, China, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Singapore, South Korea, and Turkey.