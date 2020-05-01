Paine Field’s passenger terminal is remaining open for now despite a proposal by its operator to shut the facility down for several weeks in order to carry out ramp repairs.

“The terminal’s not closing, that’s all I can say,’’ said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, a New York-based company that partners with airport authorities to develop and operate terminals. “We were looking at carrying out some repairs, but it isn’t happening.’’

The company sent an email inquiry to the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday about shutting the terminal down, given the minimal passenger traffic amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But the FAA nixed the proposal to suspend passenger operations at the year-old facility.

Smith wouldn’t comment on the length of closure Propeller had proposed.

Arif Ghouse, the airport’s director, issued a written statement to The Seattle Times on Friday, saying it was “aware of the communications from Propeller to the FAA yesterday evening.”

His statement added that “We have not had a chance to talk with all our partners and determine potential impacts of this proposal. As soon as we have had the necessary consultations, we will determine next steps.’’

But Smith said as far as he’s concerned, the matter’s closed.

“It isn’t happening,’’ he said. “If that changes, I’ll be sure to let you know.’’

The (Everett) Herald reported in mid-April that commercial flights at Paine Field were down to five or six a day. Alaska Airlines eliminated six of 10 destinations it served from Everett as part of its wide-ranging reduction in flights.