The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday it will soon issue a formal notice to allow for public comment ahead of an Airworthiness Directive that would clear Boeing’s 737 MAX to fly passengers again.

This step is a clear signal that federal approval for the 737 MAX to return to service again in the U.S. is approaching. However, a person familiar with the process and the steps ahead said that a formal ungrounding is now unlikely before mid-October.

Previously, Boeing had been privately indicating a hope that the jet might be ungrounded in September.

“In keeping with our commitment to remain transparent, the (notice) will provide 45 days for the public to comment on proposed design changes and crew procedures to mitigate the safety issues identified during the investigations that followed the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines accidents,” the agency said in a statement.

The FAA statement noted that while this is an important milestone for the MAX return to service, “a number of key steps remain” and it “will not speculate when the work will be completed.”

The remaining steps include the issuing of a report by both the FAA and a panel of international regulators — the Joint Operations Evaluation Board (JOEB) — on proposed new training procedures for 737 MAX flight crews. That will also be posted for public comment.

In addition, the 737 MAX Technical Advisory Board (TAB) — consisting of experts from nine civil aviation authorities worldwide as well as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the FAA — must review Boeing’s final submission of documents on the MAX design changes to evaluate compliance with all FAA regulations.

Only then will the FAA be able to issue its Airworthiness Directive, which will lay out for airlines exactly what changes must be installed on each airplane before it may re-enter commercial service.

After 17 months on the ground to date, that will be Boeing’s long-awaited clearance to re-enter service.

The FAA reiterated that its process has been painstaking and won’t be rushed.

“The agency continues to follow a deliberate process and will take the time it needs to thoroughly review Boeing’s work,” the FAA said. “We will lift the grounding order only after FAA safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards.”