The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday proposed to fine Boeing just over $1.25 million for violations in the program that allows company employees to perform oversight on behalf of the safety agency.

The FAA alleges that Boeing managers exerted undue pressure or interfered with the work of employees who were designated to represent the FAA at the company’s plant in South Carolina.

The first violation, for which the FAA proposes a $1.1 million fine, alleges that Boeing implemented an improper structure for the company’s internal oversight organization tasked with inspecting aircraft and issuing airworthiness certificates.

The FAA has authorized a team of engineers and managers within Boeing to conduct oversight on its behalf, a standard aerospace industry arrangement known as Organization Designation Authorization (ODA).

Between November 2017 and July 2019, engineers in units of the ODA in South Carolina reported to managers who were not approved by the FAA to oversee their work.

“Boeing failed to ensure the ODA administrators were in a position to effectively represent the FAA’s interests,” the FAA alleges.

The FAA said that Boeing managers not part of the ODA exerted undue pressure or interfered with the work of ODA engineers between September 2018 and May 2019

The FAA proposes a second civil penalty of almost $185,000 related to an inspection at Boeing on February 26, 2020.

The FAA alleges that on that date Boeing failed to follow its quality control processes and subjected ODA engineers to undue pressure or interference during an airworthiness inspection of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

In a statement, the FAA said that in both cases, “despite the alleged undue pressure or interference from Boeing managers,” the ODA engineers fulfilled their FAA responsibilities and ensured the aircraft were in a condition for safe operation before they issued airworthiness certificates.

Boeing has 30 days to respond to the FAA’s allegations.