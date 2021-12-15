Attorneys for a Boeing pilot facing criminal charges related to his role in the 737 MAX program say the Federal Aviation Administration is preventing them from interviewing agency employees, including one who has described their client as a “scapegoat.”

Mark Forkner, Boeing’s former chief technical pilot, was indicted on federal fraud charges in October as prosecutors claimed he deceived both the FAA and Boeing’s customers by withholding information about the MAX flight-control system. It is the only criminal charge so far resulting from a Department of Justice investigation into two MAX crashes that killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

In a motion filed earlier this week, attorneys for Forkner claim the FAA has prevented them from speaking with agency employees and asked that the prosecution be thrown out. The attorneys say a PowerPoint document asserting the prosecution was a mistake was sent to prosecutors by a current or former FAA employee shortly after Forkner’s arrest.

The assertions by the unnamed FAA insider, who claimed personal knowledge of the 737 MAX, substantially undercut the prosecution’s case, Forkner’s attorneys contend in a motion filed Monday in a Texas court. The defense has not disclosed the identity of the insider, nor did it provide the PowerPoint or email to the court.

The insider approached prosecutors on Oct. 26, 12 days after Forkner was indicted, to request a meeting, said Forkner’s lawyers Jeff Kearney, Catherine Stanley and David Gerger. The attorneys claim the person described Forkner as a “scapegoat” who should “not be charged.”

Erin Dooley, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Texas, where the charges against Forkner were filed, declined to comment. Prosecutors are expected to respond to the new claims in court before Monday.

Forkner’s work developing pilot-training for the MAX didn’t factor into the FAA’s decision to certify the plane or the design errors that led to the crashes, the FAA insider said in the email, according to Forkner’s attorneys.

According to the attorneys, the PowerPoint document states that the focus on what Forkner did and did not include in the MAX pilot training and flight manuals is mistaken.

As Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, the document asserts that “the 737 MAX accidents were caused by a failure of the Engineering processes” at Boeing related to the flight control software called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, a system Forkner had nothing to do with.

Crashes off the coast of Indonesia and in Ethiopia within a span of about four months in 2018 and 2019 were triggered by failures that activated MCAS and caused the jets to automatically nosedive repeatedly.

Boeing struck a deal that resolved a two-year criminal probe without blaming executives or throttling company finances. The settlement focused on the actions of Forkner and another former Boeing employee involved in drafting pilot manuals, and the Justice Department found that “the misconduct was neither pervasive across the organization, nor undertaken by a large number of employees, nor facilitated by senior management.”

The aerospace titan agreed to a single criminal count for misleading U.S. regulators who certified the MAX’s design, and paid a $243.3 million fine.

Forkner became a poster boy for Boeing’s failures when a trove of his caustic and sarcastic text messages was released. He bragged about using “Jedi mind tricks” to persuade regulators and told a colleague he had unknowingly misled the FAA.

The FAA has so far refused to allow any current or former employees to speak with defense counsel, Forkner’s attorneys said.