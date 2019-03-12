In a statement, the FAA said it continues an urgent and extensive review of all available data and "thus far, our review shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday held fast to its position and declined to ground the Boeing 737 MAX, even as most countries in the world moved to do so.

In a statement, the FAA said it continues an urgent and extensive review of all available data and “thus far, our review shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft.”

Reacting defensively to the fact that aviation regulators around the globe — most prominently the European air safety regulator EASA — have suspended all flights of the Boeing plane after two major fatal crashes, the FAA said that those foreign authorities have provided no data “to us that would warrant action.”

“If any issues affecting the continued airworthiness of the aircraft are identified, the FAA will take immediate and appropriate action,” the FAA statement concluded.

The FAA decision to hold the line came at the end of a day when Boeing Chairman and Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg called President Donald Trump, after Trump sent out two early morning tweets in which, without directly referencing the 737 MAX crashes, he complained that “airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly.”

Boeing spokesman Dan Curran said Muilenburg “reiterated to the President that the MAX aircraft is safe.”

Curran said Muilenburg was simply responding to the President’s tweets. He declined to provide additional details from the call.

A spokesperson for Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, head of the House Aviation Subcommittee, said he saw nothing inappropriate in the head of Boeing calling the president, who has executive control over the nation’s safety agency as it makes a major decision affecting the company.