Following Boeing’s safety alert Tuesday evening in response to the Lion Air 737 MAX crash in Indonesia, the FAA on Wednesday issued an Emergency Airworthiness Directive, effective immediately, mandating that airlines must update pilot procedures according to the instructions in the alert.

The FAA said its directive addresses the potential effects of false information coming from a sensor on the plane’s exterior that reports the plane’s “angle of attack” (AOA), which is the angle between the wing and the flow of air the jet is moving through.

This key data point is fed into the flight computer along with the temperature and air speed. These three metrics affect one another and are used by various systems that control the airplane’s flight.

The FAA said false AOA readings “can potentially make the horizontal stabilizers repeatedly pitch the nose of the airplane downward, making the aircraft difficult to control.”

The danger, the FAA warns, is that this could “lead to excessive nose-down attitude, significant altitude loss, and possible impact with terrain.”

The Boeing service bulletin to airlines notes that though pilots may pull back on the yoke and adjust the horizontal tail to get the nose pointed back up, the condition pulling the nose down may then restart five seconds later.

The FAA directive orders operators to revise the airplane flight manual to give the flight crew horizontal stabilizer trim procedures to follow when this condition arises to avoid the plane repetitively pitching downward.

The directive repeats the information in the Boeing safety warning, which told operators that the false AOA reading could create a cascade of false indications on the flight deck that may confuse the flight crew.

These include a continuous or intermittent “stick shaker” and a low-speed indication, both suggesting the plane is approaching a stall; increasing nose-down control forces, which the pilot must pull strenuously back on the control column to counteract; and warning lights indicating false airspeed and altitude readings.

The Boeing instructions tell pilots that if this happens, they should pull back hard to control the nose-down condition, then use a cutout switch to turn off the system that automatically trims the horizontal tail to maintain speed and level flight, and switch to manual trim.

Altogether 246 MAXs are flying worldwide, with 45 of these in the U.S. at Southwest, American and United.

The FAA in a statement said it “continues to work closely with Boeing, and as a part of the investigative team on the Indonesia Lion Air accident, may take further appropriate actions depending on the results of the investigation.”