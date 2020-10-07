The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday released its recommendations for the minimum training pilots will have to complete before flying Boeing’s 737 MAX, one of the few remaining steps before approving the jet to fly again.

The safety agency invited comment from interested parties by Nov. 2, after which submissions must be considered and the requirements finalized. That means a formal directive to unground the MAX is unlikely to come sooner than mid-November.

The draft document from the FAA’s Flight Standardization Board (FSB) covers pilot procedures for all models of the 737, with a “special emphasis training” section focused on the MAX’s revamped flight-control software that activated erroneously on the two crash flights and forced the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines jets into fatal nose dives.

Boeing has updated this software — the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) — to fix the design flaws that made it so aggressive.

The proposed minimum training requirements require pilots to practice handling of various failure scenarios in a full-flight simulator. During original certification of the MAX, Boeing discouraged airlines — specifically including Lion Air of Indonesia — from making their pilots undergo expensive simulator training.

After a public outcry when that was revealed, Boeing reversed its stance in January and now the FAA will make simulator training mandatory.

The proposed simulator work includes turning off the electrical connection to the jet’s horizontal tail, which swivels to pitch the plane nose-down or nose-up, and moving it manually using a wheel in the cockpit.

On the Ethiopian Airlines crash flight, the pilots had trouble moving the wheel because they allowed the jet to gather too much speed, which increased the aerodynamic forces on the horizontal tail — known as the stabilizer — and effectively jammed the movable surfaces in a nose-down position.

This emergency situation is referred to as a “runaway stabilizer.”

“Training must emphasize runaway stabilizer recognition and timely pilot actions required,” the FSB report states.

Responding to what happened on the Ethiopian Airlines crash, this recommendation adds that the training must emphasize to pilots that before hitting the stabilizer cutout switches that would deactivate MCAS, they need to ease the aerodynamic forces on the tail by first moving the stabilizer nose-up using the electric thumb switches on the control column.

The simulator training also includes adjusting the tail manually during an approach and go-around, responding to an erroneous angle-of-attack (AOA) alert on takeoff that triggers several different cockpit warnings, and activation of a new alert indicating the stabilizer is out of position.

Another part of the training covers how a pilot must cope with potentially confusing warning alerts, which investigations identified as a serious contributing factor in both crashes.

The simulator training must include scenarios “where a single malfunction results in multiple flight deck alerts that require timely pilot actions to include

recognition and interpretation of the non-normal condition and prioritization of the required pilot actions,” the report states.

Pilots must review “non-normal” checklists that cover what to do in seven different emergency scenarios.

The publication of the training details follows an evaluation of the proposed pilot training that the FAA conducted in London jointly with the civil aviation authorities of Brazil, Canada and the European Union.

The review by the FAA and the three international regulators — a panel known as the Joint Operational Evaluation Board — added some refinements to the language in one non-normal checklist. This relates to the procedure a pilot must follow if a warning pops up indicating that the airspeed figure shown on the instrument panel could be faulty.

The draft training recommendation document is posted on the FAA website.

Comments from the public and industry experts can be submitted online or via regular mail.

