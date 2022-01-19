Adding some relief for airlines and travelers planning to fly in the coming days, the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday added Seattle-Tacoma International to its list of airports where a designated set of large jets can land in low visibility without risk of interference from the new 5G wireless networks that turned on nationwide Tuesday night.

The prospect of a large number of canceled flights if bad weather returns is not entirely lifted. And 38% of U.S. airline planes still face restricted flying.

Smaller planes used on short-haul routes such as the Bombardier Q400 turboprops and the Embraer E175 regional jets flown by Alaska Airlines are not on the FAA’s list of cleared airplanes.

“Even with these approvals, flights at some airports may still be affected,” the FAA said in a statement. “Passengers should check with their airlines for latest flight schedules.”

On Tuesday, wireless providers AT&T and Verizon agreed at the last minute to temporarily defer turning on certain 5G cell towers within a 2-mile buffer zone around airport runways. This followed pressure from the FAA, which is concerned that the 5G signals could interfere with the radio altimeters on aircraft that tell the pilots and other airplane systems a plane’s height.

Potentially that could cause a crash, which led the FAA to issue restrictions on flight operations that would limit any landing in low visibility — restrictions that took effect as soon as the 5G networks were turned on.

Advertising

To assess the precise risk, the FAA has been testing all the different models of altimeters installed on commercial jets. At the same time, it’s examining the positioning of the 5G cell towers around the runways at each U.S. airport. And it’s evaluating each aircraft model to see which systems are potentially affected by a faulty altimeter.

The FAA said Wednesday it has now cleared five models of altimeters as safe from 5G interference. And it expanded the list of airports where low-visibility landings are now approved for aircraft using one of those five cleared altimeters.

In addition to Sea-Tac, the list now includes the major West Coast hub airports in Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as Dallas, Chicago, Portland and Salt Lake City.

This update will “allow an estimated 62 percent of the U.S. commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports where wireless companies deployed 5G,” the FAA said in a statement.

The list of aircraft with those altimeters installed includes “some Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, MD-10/-11 and Airbus A300, A310, A319, A320, A330, A340, A350 and A380 models,” the FAA said.

Conspicuously, the word “some” suggests there may be some models of the planes in that list that have different altimeters.

Advertising

And the list doesn’t include Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner. The FAA issued a separate Airworthiness Directive imposing restrictions on that plane’s operations at airports with 5G deployed.

On the 787, the altimeter reading is used to determine the timing and power of the automatic braking systems upon landing. The directive mandates revisions to the flight operating procedures, prohibiting certain landings, and a change to the procedures pilots use to calculate the distance needed to come to a stop on the runway at any airport where a 5G network is deployed.

The FAA said it “continues to work with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems.”

In addition, the new FAA list of cleared aircraft doesn’t include any of the smaller passenger planes that the big airlines use to fly passengers from smaller destinations to their main hubs.

For example, Alaska Air uses Q400 turboprops and E175 regional jets flown by its sister carrier Horizon Air as well as regional carrier SkyWest for this purpose.

Many mainline Alaska Airlines flights depend on such regional airplane connections to feed passengers to its mainline Boeing 737 and Airbus A321 jets.

Advertising

As of now, those aircraft will not be able to fly in low-visibility weather.

The FAA website states that the agency is “reviewing testing data for altimeters used in regional jets.”

The situation is changing fast as the FAA grinds through its tests and analysis of individual airports, of each different altimeter model and of the integrated systems on each different aircraft.

On Wednesday, both Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said they will resume flights into the U.S. on their Boeing 777s as the airports they fly into have been cleared, as have the altimeters installed on those jets.

Citing a notification from the FAA, All Nippon Airways said “there is no safety issue with the operation of Boeing 777 aircraft to the U.S. airports that we serve.”

Emirates, which on Tuesday canceled flights to Seattle and other U.S. cities through Thursday, had not updated its schedule by early Wednesday afternoon.