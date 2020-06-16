Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Stephen Dickson will testify Wednesday before a U.S. Senate Committee that is examining his agency’s oversight of new airplane certification and possible reform of that process after two crashes of Boeing’s 737 MAX.

After days of pressing to be added to the witness roster, Michael Stumo, whose daughter Samya died in last year’s MAX crash in Ethiopia, will also testify. Other people whose loved ones died in the MAX crashes will be in the audience.

The hearing comes just a day after Commerce Chair Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss, and ranking minority member Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., reached agreement on a bill on “Aircraft Safety and Certification Reform” that, if enacted, will tighten controls on how the FAA oversees and approve Boeing’s design of new jets.

The hearing in Washington, D.C., will be livestreamed from 7 a.m. PST at https://www.commerce.senate.gov/2020/6/examining-the-federal-aviation-administration-s-oversight-of-aircraft-certification