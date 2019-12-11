By

The Federal Aviation Administration’s certification of Boeing’s 737 MAX will come under scrutiny Wednesday as a House committee questions FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson and others. Since the two fatal crashes that killed 346 people and grounded the jet, the FAA’s role in approving the automated flight-control system blamed in the disasters has been one area of concern.

Also scheduled to appear is a former Boeing manager at the 737 assembly plant in Renton, Edward Pierson, who complained to company executives about sloppy and chaotic conditions at the factory as Boeing ramped up production rates in the months before the first MAX crash.

Another topic of questioning will be how FAA managers approved changes in the lightning protection features of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, over the objections of the agency’s technical staff.

Watch the hearing, which begins at 7 a.m., here.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was grilled by the committee in a five-hour hearing in October, where he faced calls for his resignation.

