Air New Zealand has canceled some international flights after problems with Rolls-Royce engines caused two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flights to turn back this week.
Air New Zealand has canceled some international flights after problems with Rolls-Royce engines caused two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flights to turn back this week.
In the more serious incident December 5, a Tokyo-bound 787 had to turn back shortly after taking off from Auckland when the plane experienced shaking and strange noises. The engine was shut down and was afterward found to be seriously damaged.
Photos showed turbine blades in the engine badly damaged, most likely by a part that broke off.
Rolls-Royce has advised the airline that some of its engines require maintenance sooner than previously indicated. Last year, some Rolls-Royce engines on All Nippon Airways 787s were taken out of service because of turbine blade corrosion.
Most Read Stories
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- Goodbye to Seattle's 'Sandwich Nazi': Bakeman's is closing
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.