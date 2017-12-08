Air New Zealand has canceled some international flights after problems with Rolls-Royce engines caused two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flights to turn back this week.

In the more serious incident December 5, a Tokyo-bound 787 had to turn back shortly after taking off from Auckland when the plane experienced shaking and strange noises. The engine was shut down and was afterward found to be seriously damaged.

Photos showed turbine blades in the engine badly damaged, most likely by a part that broke off.

Rolls-Royce has advised the airline that some of its engines require maintenance sooner than previously indicated. Last year, some Rolls-Royce engines on All Nippon Airways 787s were taken out of service because of turbine blade corrosion.