Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Boeing in effect permanently shuttered its Moscow Design Center, formerly the company’s preeminent overseas engineering facility that at one time housed about 1,500 engineers.

“Right now, it’s gone,” said Lynne Hopper, Boeing vice president of engineering strategy and operations.

Since the summer, Boeing has been facilitating travel for about 100 Russian engineers and their families who wanted out — a process now complete — and is arranging jobs for them at its facilities in other countries.

Meanwhile, the company took extraordinary steps to maintain and protect its team in Ukraine and their families.

When the Russians invaded, “we wanted to make sure that each of those employees were safe, that they had access to cash, to heat, food, water,” Hopper said.

And to address the deficit caused by the abrupt collapse of the Moscow operation, Boeing is expanding other foreign engineering centers.

Internal Boeing documents obtained by The Seattle Times provide for the first time a detailed picture of the company’s Commercial Airplanes engineering work outside the U.S. and how that has changed due to the war in Ukraine.

“When we lost all of the engineering talent in Russia, we had to pull that work back and place it at other global sites and domestically,” Hopper said. “So we’re investing in setting up engineering centers now in Poland and Brazil, which we didn’t formerly have.”

No location expanded more this year than India, making it now Boeing’s largest foreign center.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes projects employing more than 1,100 engineers in Bangalore and Chennai this year. Adding other Boeing divisions, the company said it expects to have a total of more than 4,000 engineers there by year-end.

The growth overseas is part of a Boeing hiring spree globally and domestically.

“In total, we will hire approximately 9,000 engineers across both our domestic and international engineering sites by the end of this year,” Boeing said.

That hiring must counter not only the loss of the engineering center in Moscow but also a brain drain this fall of hundreds of highly experienced U.S. engineers who retired early to avoid a hit to their pension payout.

Boeing declined to provide the projected net change for the year in total number of engineers, saying it won’t “speculate on attrition numbers.”

In July, Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief Stan Deal insisted that even as his division places engineering work elsewhere, it will retain its center of gravity in the Seattle area.

“We’ll still have major developmental hubs like Puget Sound,” Deal said then.

Bill Dugovich, spokesperson for Boeing’s white-collar union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, is not mollified.

“All these engineering centers have jobs that were at one time jobs in the U.S.,” Dugovich said. “It’s always a concern when the company shuns U.S. engineers and moves work elsewhere.”

Hopper makes no apologies, noting that Boeing has been competing against Big Tech companies and multiple space and electric airplane startups to hire U.S. engineers.

“We definitely are in the war for talent for engineers, both domestically and globally,” she said. “It’s been a very competitive talent market, especially here in Puget Sound.”

“We’re interested in talent wherever that exists globally that can help us with our mission at Boeing,” Hopper concluded. “That’s why we’re in countries like India and Ukraine and Poland and Brazil and almost every country in the world.”

Boeing Russia disappears

Boeing set up its design center in Moscow 24 years ago. It was a key asset, performing basic engineering structures work, mostly on derivative airplane models such as the 747-8.

Yet in a matter of weeks after the war against Ukraine began, Western sanctions against Russia made it illegal for Boeing to continue doing engineering work there.

Boeing let all its contract employees in Moscow go. Many direct employees left the company and stayed in Russia. Boeing helped others get out of the country.

All who wanted to leave have now done so, many of them through Persian Gulf nations.

In an interview in July, Deal said Boeing was then still paying its Russian employees to do work that did not break sanctions, such as wrapping up training manuals.

“We’ll continue that till we get to the end,” Deal said at the time. “Then there will be a day where that ends. … I anticipate it’ll close.”

That day has come. An internal presentation from September showing the planned head count at Boeing Commercial Airplanes centers around the world has precisely five employees in Moscow.

Hopper said only “a handful of people” now remain in Russia, none doing engineering work.

One employee there is acting as a liaison for work that continues between the U.S. and Russia on the International Space Station. The rest are “just doing the minimum that we need to do to sell off facilities or whatever,” Hopper said.

Russia has responded to sanctions by insisting it will do without further Western technology.

With orders for Western planes, jet engines and other parts undeliverable, Russia has said it will ramp up production of its regional jet and its MS-21 single-aisle aircraft with locally built engines.

However, that won’t be close to enough to replace Western-built jets. Desperate to hold on to aviation resources, Russia seized hundreds of Airbus and Boeing planes owned by Western leasing companies, in violation of international aviation agreements.

Beyond the immorality of what has become a savagely destructive war against civilians, that seizure of assets means no Western company will contemplate returning to Russia for the foreseeable future.

Keeping Boeing Ukraine alive

Meanwhile in Ukraine, the once-thriving engineering center in Kyiv remains active with some dispersal of engineers due to the war.

Before the invasion, about 1,100 engineers there were overseen by Boeing Russia managers in Moscow.

Hopper said when the war began, the safety of Boeing’s Ukrainian employees was “our first priority.”

Those who fled to Poland were welcomed and housed there by Boeing employees in Gdansk.

For the most part, only women and girls were allowed to take refuge outside Ukraine, so those who fled were largely female engineers and the wives of male engineers. Some went “with their family, their cats, their dogs. We had a couple of babies that were born,” Hopper said.

For those who stayed in Ukraine, Boeing provided other support and continues to do so.

Boeing helped one couple who had lost their jobs, their house and their car in the Kherson offensive to escape the violence there and reunite with their daughter, a Boeing engineer.

Hopper said Boeing has distributed laptops. About 900 members of the engineering team in Ukraine are managing to continue to work, sometimes by sharing laptops and power sources.

She said she’s “amazed by their spirit and the fact that they continue to work.”

“We gave a little extra cash stipend now that we’re entering winter to make sure that people have choices around where they might be living or if they needed to relocate temporarily,” Hopper said.

“I’ve had several all-team meetings with them, to talk with them and tell them that their safety is our No. 1 priority; that we’ll pay them even if they can’t get online and work,” she added.

Deal said in July that Boeing will eventually expand the Kyiv engineering center.

“Once Ukraine clears up from a conflict and a war perspective, then I think you can anticipate we’ll grow that center,” Deal said. “It’s a very talented group of engineers.”

The internal presentation shows Boeing adding 50 engineers in Ukraine this year, bringing the total there to 688 engineers.

Hopper said Boeing replaced the former supervision of the Kyiv site from Moscow by hiring former Ukrainian contract engineers as direct employees to fill roles as managers, lead engineers and other critical positions.

Boeing has designated Ukraine one of four overseas growth centers for engineering, the others being India, Brazil and Poland.

Targeting growth in India, Brazil, Poland

With strongman leaders and nationalism surging around the world, Russia’s war against Ukraine has shifted the locus of Boeing’s overseas hiring.

In the course of 2022, Russia all but disappeared from Boeing’s map, with work for 640 employees moving from Moscow to other sites.

The internal presentation indicates 21% of that work will go to India; 18% to Washington state; 16% to Brazil; and 10% to Poland, with the destination of the remainder not yet determined.

The expansion of Boeing Poland was spurred by the migration of some Ukrainian personnel there.

“We decided to utilize that opportunity to stand up some engineering technical sites in Poland,” Hopper said. “We’re looking at Poland as potentially a way to attract talent across Europe to work for Boeing.”

Boeing Poland will add 60 people for a total of 80 Commercial Airplanes engineers.

Boeing currently has about 57,600 engineers throughout the company, of which about 8,000, or 14%, are outside the U.S.

The Commercial Airplanes unit has a total of about 17,000 engineers, Boeing said, with some 14,000 located in the U.S., including about 12,000 in the Puget Sound region.

Last year, BCA added almost 800 engineers net. Outside the U.S., it added 360 net engineers, or 45% of that growth, the slides state.

This year, hiring of engineers domestically was stronger. The total net increase was 2,300 engineers. Outside the U.S., BCA added just over 500 engineers net, or 22% of the growth.

The internal presentation notes that 15% of Boeing Commercial Airplanes engineers are outside the U.S.

In addition to the expansion in India, Brazil, Ukraine and Poland, Boeing’s fabrication division will add 75 people in Australia and Canada. Australia will also add another 75 customer support and structures engineers.

Australia will have a total of 299 engineers and Canada 140. Other notable centers are Boeing UK with 244 engineers and Boeing China with 161.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes in India will add 475 engineers net, bringing the total to 1,106 engineers in 2022.

It’s unclear what other work is planned for the large contingent of 4,000 total engineers in India. Much of it may be for Boeing Global Services, providing engineering support to airlines.

Boeing spokesperson Gary Wicks said the company is “refining the specific work strategy to take advantage of the technical expertise” in India and that it’s too early to discuss the specific work that will be done there.

Besides India, Boeing is most aggressively expanding in Brazil, though from a smaller base.

The company’s presentation shows Boeing adding 350 engineers in São Paulo, hired away from regional jet maker Embraer and other Brazilian aerospace companies.

“We’ve been in Brazil over 90 years, and they’ve got a deep aviation talent base,” said Hopper.

Boeing declined to provide updated numbers for Brazil because of a pending lawsuit.

Two Brazilian aerospace and defense industry groups sued last month in an effort to halt Boeing’s poaching of engineering talent there, invoking the country’s constitutional imperative to protect national sovereignty and the country’s defense industry.

Describing Boeing’s hiring as “predatory,” the plaintiffs in a statement said they aim to stop “the systematic capture and hiring of engineers from companies that are part of the country’s industrial defense base.”

Dugovich, the union spokesperson, said monthly totals supplied to the union by Boeing show that of 50 engineers hired last month, 25 were in Brazil.

Brazil has a rich aerospace legacy led by Embraer. Boeing bid $4.2 billion to buy Embraer’s commercial airplane division in 2018, then backed out after two years of talks, leaving the Brazilians embittered.

Boeing’s proposed purchase was seen at that time as a way to acquire Embraer’s engineering talent.

With the jet maker’s worldwide presence now being shuffled by war in Europe, it seems Boeing is simply trying to hire that talent away.