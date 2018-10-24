Despite a nearly $700 million charge for Boeing's two big recent military contract wins, plus another $176 million charge for continued unplanned excess spending on the Air Force tanker, Boeing's third quarter earnings results reversed this month's dip in its stock price.

Though Boeing’s Dow-leading stock performance dipped this month as investors worried about a drop in 737 jet deliveries, as well as the potential impact of trade tariffs and friction with China, the jetmaker’s third-quarter earnings results and confident management outlook turned that trend around on Wednesday.

Boeing’s stock rose more than $11, or more than 3 percent, by mid-afternoon trading in New York.

This was despite a nearly $700 million charge booked to cover development costs for Boeing’s two big recent military contract wins, plus another $176 million charge for continued unplanned excess spending on the Air Force KC-46 aerial refueling tanker.

Those accounting charges reduced profits that still came out strong. But they did not lower Boeing’s gushing cash flow, the financial measure most carefully watched by investors as the commercial jet business unit harvests years of investment in the 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX models.

Boeing chairman and chief executive Dennis Muilenburg offered reassurance that the recent production problems on the 737 are being fixed and that deliveries will be fully back on schedule by year end.

“While we’re not complete with the recovery yet, we’ve made substantial progress,” he said on a conference call. Teams of mechanics are gradually reducing the number of unfinished planes parked around the Renton plant, and “more and more, we’re seeing aircraft being completed in place in the factory,” he said.

Meanwhile, production of the 787 in particular continues to improve and to bring in more cash every quarter. Boeing generated $4.6 billion in operating cash flow in the quarter.

On the defense side, Boeing booked $691 million charges for the Air Force T-X trainer jet contract and the Navy’s MQ-25 carrier-based refueling drone.

But Muilenburg characterized this as an investment for the future.

He said the T-X, which can be sold overseas as a trainer jet or as a light attack aircraft, will have total potential sales as high as 2,600 aircraft, and with maintenance support and training services it represents a market potentially worth $40 billlion.

And he said the MQ-25 drone program, which developed important autonomous and artificial intelligence technologies, could sell more than 200 aircraft and be worth ultimately more than $20 billion.

Analysts on the conference call were skeptical, suggesting that the charges showed Boeing had bid too low to win these fixed price contracts.

Robert Spingarn of Credit Suisse asked if the programs in years to come would suffer from the same “investment creep” as the KC-46 tanker program, which has racked up over charges for Boeing of nearly $3.6 billion and still hasn’t delivered the first airplane.

Muilenburg insisted that the two new military programs “are fundamentally different from tanker.” He pointed to the fact that the company built two T-X prototypes and had them fly even before winning the competition, suggesting that this meant much less risk ahead.

“Think of these as investments that enable a production run that begins in the early 2020s and continues for decades,” he said.

As for the tanker, Muilenburg said Boeing is working with the Air Force to complete the required steps ahead of first delivery. That’s expected later this month.

Muilenburg played down worries over the way President Donald Trump has up-ended the previous international consensus on world trade and in particular the potential impact on Boeing sales to Chinese airlines, the biggest customers for its 737 jets.

Boeing projects that over the next two decades China will take about 7,700 new aircraft.

“On the U.S./China relationship, we are very engaged with Chinese airline customers, and the leadership in China, along with the U.S. government. Both countries are interested in a healthy aerospace industry,” Muilenburg said. “We continue to engage with leaders in these countries to urge a productive dialog to resolve trade differences.”

Boeing’s revenue for the quarter jumped 4 percent to just over $25 billion, topping the $23.9 billion projection consensus among Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet trading research.

Boeing raised its guidance for this year’s total revenue by $1 billion, which for the first time brings the high end of the projected range to $100 billion.

Net profit for the quarter was $2.4 billion compared to $1.8 billion a year earlier, with earnings per share at $4.07, up from $2.99 a year ago.

Adjusting to exclude certain pension items, core earnings per share was $3.58, which beat analyst projections of $3.47, according to FactSet.