Though second-quarter results show Boeing lost money for the fourth quarter in a row, it was a smaller loss than analysts projected. And advance payments on big commercial jet orders generated a gusher of cash, boosting Boeing’s valuation on Wall Street.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said on CNBC early Wednesday that supply chain problems have been easing, so that the company is raising production rates on its two key commercial jets.

At the Renton assembly plant, the 737 MAX is ramping up from 31 jets per month to 38. And in South Carolina, the rate on the 787 Dreamliner has ticked up from 3 jets per month to 4.

“Suppliers have been working diligently to settle down, eliminate the constraints,” Calhoun said. “Slowly and steadily we’re seeing fewer and fewer delivery constraints.”

In a message to employees Tuesday, Calhoun praised the resilience of the workforce in pushing through the continued challenges this year.

“While it can be difficult in the moment, this is what progress looks like,” Calhoun told employees. “I am proud of our team, the progress we’ve made.”

Advertising

The company lost $149 million in the quarter, down from a profit of $160 million in last year’s second quarter, which was the last time Boeing showed a profit.

In the defense and space division, which had the weakest performance, Boeing wrote off a total of $514 million on three programs: the Starliner spacecraft designed to transport crew to the International Space Station, the Air Force T-7A jet fighter trainer and the MQ-25 aerial refueling drone for the Navy.

The Commercial Airplanes division lost $383 million as Boeing continues to slog through fixes on stored 737 MAXs and 787 Dreamliners.

Only the services division made money on the strong demand for aftermarket product support.

The good news for Wall Street was that free cash flow — cash generated minus cash spent on equipment — came in at $2.6 billion, far ahead of expectations, thanks to those advance payments for big orders placed by Air India, Ryanair, and two Saudi state airlines.

On that news, Boeing’s stock jumped more 6% after the stock market opened.