The compensation for top Boeing’s top leadership last year was lowered by the company’s deep financial troubles and the flagging stock price. Performance-based awards paid out zero.

But no worries. Boeing’s annual proxy filing on Friday shows the top executives did all right. They took home millions of dollars in cash pay, and the board granted them large stock awards that will pay millions more if performance improves in the years ahead.

Boeing lost $4.2 billion in 2021 as the company struggled through the staggering COVID pandemic blow to the airline business.

The Commercial Airplanes unit slowly ramped up 737 MAX production, while quality defects all but halted deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner. Launches of space vehicles were repeatedly delayed, with Boeing’s Space unit embarrassingly eclipsed by the upstart SpaceX.

Still, CEO Dave Calhoun’s “take-home pay” last year was $7.4 million in salary, cash bonus and stock awarded when he became CEO that vested in 2021, the filing shows.

In addition, Calhoun — CEO for over two years — was granted new stock and option awards last year with a target value of $16 million.

However, much of that $16 million estimated value of the stock awards depends upon the future performance of the company and the share price.

The total compensation he received in 2021, not counting the stock awarded when he took the job, is estimated to be worth a total of $21 million.

The proxy filing states cites the annual total compensation for “our median employee” as $124,844.

“Based on this information, we estimated that our CEO’s 2021 total compensation was approximately 169 times that of our median employee,” the filing states.

Boeing Commercial Airplane CEO Stan Deal’s “take-home pay” last year was $5.7 million in salary, cash bonus and stock awarded earlier that vested in 2021.

In addition, Deal — who was appointed CEO of the local division in October 2019 — was granted new stock and option awards last year with a target value of $4.7 million.

The total compensation he received in 2021, not counting the stock awarded in previous years, is estimated to be worth a total of $7.3 million.

Leanne Caret, CEO of Boeing’s defense and space division took home $2.6 million, with stock awards added to bring her total 2021 compensation target value to $6.3 million.

Ted Colbert, CEO Boeing’s aftermarket services unit — the best performing division last year — took home $5.3 million, with stock awards added to bring his total 2021 compensation target value to $5.7 million.

Greg Smith, who after 31 years at Boeing took early retirement as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer early in July, in addition to $2.2 million in salary and cash bonus, walked off with $14.5 million in vested stock.

Smith had accumulated a Boeing pension valued at $2.1 million. After leaving in July, he took his first pension payments, totaling $349,000 through the rest of the year.

Brian West, who came in to replace Smith as CFO at the end of August, received $1.6 million in salary, annual cash bonus and an additional hiring bonus. He was also given $6 million in stock awards the bring his total 2021 target compensation to $7.6 million.

Shifting value of stock awards

The value of the stock awards is highly dependent on Boeing’s future financial performance as well as the future share price.

For executives, these awards are designed to account for more than half of their total compensation. But 75% of the long-term incentive awards in cash and stock granted in 2019 and vesting now three years later are performance-based and so paid out zero because of Boeing’s financial decline.

The remaining quarter of the long-term incentive awards granted to executives as stock in 2019, because of the plunge in the stock price, is now worth less than half the value it had at the time of the award.

To illustrate this, consider that when former CEO Dennis Muilenburg was fired in December 2019, a company filing detailed how he left with an estimated $62.2 million in stock and pension distributions.

However, of that, $13.1 million in 2019 performance awards now turn out to be exactly zero and a straight stock award worth $8.4 million at the time is worth half that now at the time of vesting. The devaluation of other elements of Muilenburg’s total compensation on leaving indicate the current value is around $44 million.

However, since it’s unknown when Muilenburg sold batches of his vested stock — the price of which fell off a cliff to lower than $100 soon after the pandemic hit, and has recovered to around $176 today — he may since leaving have reaped a payout of somewhere above or below $44 million.

Goals not achieved

The board decided that Calhoun has not yet “substantially achieved” the major goals set when he was hired in January 2020 and so the $7 million in stock that was to be his reward for getting there is being held until next year, when the board will reassess his progress.

The goals set in 2020 included the return of the 737 MAX to service, which was accomplished late that year. And in the proxy filing the board praised Calhoun’s implementation of a new safety system at the company and the way he cut spending and production in response to the pandemic.

Among the pre-set goals he failed to achieve are the entry into service of the 777X and a successful Starliner spaceflight with crew.

The 777X is delayed and likely won’t enter service before 2024. And Boeing will take another shot at a delayed second uncrewed flight test of the Starliner no earlier than May.

This story will be updated.