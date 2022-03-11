The compensation for top Boeing’s top leadership last year was lowered by the company’s deep financial troubles and the flagging stock price. Performance-based awards paid out zero.

But no worries. Boeing’s annual proxy filing on Friday shows the top executives did all right. They took home millions of dollars in cash pay, and the board granted them large stock awards that will pay millions more if performance improves in the years ahead.

Boeing lost $4.2 billion in 2021 as the company struggled through the staggering COVID pandemic blow to the airline business.

The Commercial Airplanes unit slowly ramped up 737 MAX production, while quality defects all but halted deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner. Launches of space vehicles were repeatedly delayed, with Boeing’s Space unit embarrassingly eclipsed by the upstart SpaceX.

Still, CEO Dave Calhoun’s “take-home pay” last year was $7.4 million in salary, cash bonus and stock awarded when he became CEO that vested in 2021, the filing shows.

In addition, Calhoun — CEO for over two years — was granted new stock and option awards last year with a target value of $16 million.

However, much of that $16 million estimated value of the stock awards depends upon the future performance of the company and the share price.

The total compensation he received in 2021, not counting the stock awarded when he took the job, is estimated to be worth a total of $21 million.

Boeing Commercial Airplane CEO Stan Deal’s “take-home pay” last year was $5.7 million in salary, cash bonus and stock awarded earlier that vested in 2021.

In addition, Deal — who was appointed CEO of the local division in October 2019 — was granted new stock and option awards last year with a target value of $4.7 million.

The total compensation he received in 2021, not counting the stock awarded in previous years, is estimated to be worth a total of $7.3 million.

Goals not achieved

The board decided that Calhoun has not yet “substantially achieved” the major goals set when he was hired in January 2020 and so the $7 million in stock that was to be his reward for getting there is being held until next year, when the board will reassess his progress.

The goals set in 2020 included the return of the 737 MAX to service, which was accomplished late that year.

Among the unachieved goals are the entry into service of the 777X and a successful Starliner spaceflight with crew.

The 777X is delayed and likely won’t enter service before 2024. And Boeing will take another shot at a delayed second uncrewed flight test of the Starliner no earlier than May.

