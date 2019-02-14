Delta will pay out $1.3 billion in profit-sharing bonuses to its approximately 80,000 employees worldwide, with $47 million going to about 3,400 Seattle-based employees.
As part of its annual profit-sharing program, Delta Air Lines announced Thursday it will pay out $1.3 billion to its approximately 80,000 employees worldwide, with $47 million going to about 3,400 Seattle-based employees.
Each eligible employee will receive a bonus equal to 14 percent of their annual pay. That’s an average of almost $14,000 for Seattle employees and about $16,000 companywide.
In January, Delta announced a 2018 pretax profit of $5.2 billion, only slightly down from 2017 despite an extra $2 billion spent on jet fuel. That result created the second-largest profit-sharing pool in Delta history.
In addition, Chief Executive Ed Bastian announced Thursday a new initiative to pay Delta employees for one day of volunteering each year.
