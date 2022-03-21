(Bloomberg) — The investigation into Monday’s crash of a Boeing Co. 737-800 NG plane in China is underway, focusing on what made the aircraft with 132 people on board suddenly drop from the sky.

The jet operated by China Eastern Airlines Corp. went down in mountainous terrain near the city of Wuzhou, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said. Parts of the wreckage have been found. All 123 passengers and nine crew are feared dead.

Flight MU5735’s nosedive from 29,000 feet (8,840 meters) is baffling air-crash specialists. China Eastern said it will ground all its Boeing 737-800 jets, and shares in the airline fell on Tuesday. Boeing offered technical support to the China-led investigation into the incident, which is the country’s worst aviation accident in more than a decade.

Key Developments:

Aircraft’s nosedive from 29,000 feet puzzles experts

Previous crashes may give clues to mystery plunge

Boeing’s tenuous recovery in China shaken by crash

Commercial air disaster is China’s first in a decade

Jet was traveling from Kunming in Yunnan province to the manufacturing center of Guangzhou

China Eastern Stock Falls (9:33 a.m. HK)

Shares in China Eastern dropped as much as 7.3% in Hong Kong before trading down 5.5% at HK$2.60. The airline operated 89 Boeing 737-800 jets, making it the sixth-largest operator of that model in China, while China Eastern Airlines Yunnan had 15, according to IBA.

Boeing Offers Technical Support (6:49 a.m. HK)

Boeing said it has offered “the full support of our technical experts” to China’s probe into the crash.

“We will be doing everything we can to support our customer and the accident investigation,” Boeing Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun said in a message to staff. “We are deeply saddened by the news of the accident.”

Calhoun said the company was committed to “safety, transparency and integrity at every step.”

China Vice Premier Investigates: NYT (5:47 a.m. HK)

China Vice Premier Liu He, who typically steers economic policy, has been tasked with overseeing the investigation into the disaster and joined searchers in Guangxi, the New York Times reported.

CFM Named as Technical Advisor (5:04 a.m. HK)

The engines on the China Eastern jet were manufactured by CFM, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet. CFM, a joint venture of General Electric Co. and Safran SA, will be the technical advisor for any issues related to the engines, the NTSB said.

U.S. Appoints Investigator (4:13pm New York)

The NTSB has appointed a senior investigator to work with China on its crash probe, the agency said in a tweet. In addition to its own experts, the NTSB will be assisted by representatives from Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Under a United Nations treaty, the country where a crash occurs takes the lead in an investigation, and representatives from the nation in which the plane and its components were built can participate.

Boeing, Supplier Decline (4:00pm New York)

Boeing’s shares fell 3.6% Monday as investors worried about fallout from the crash and subsequent investigation. The slide was the biggest in two weeks and nearly doubled its 2022 decline. While the China Eastern plane was not a 737 Max, the latest accident is renewing questions about the planemaker’s safety culture as the Max nears a possible return to commercial flights in China.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, which manufacturers large portions of Boeing airframes, dropped 3.5%.

Last Moments? (12:34pm New York)

Chinese media outlet The Paper posted a video it said was captured by a nearby mining company of the China Eastern jet dropping nose-first from the sky before disappearing over a ridge covered with dense vegetation.

The aircraft in the video was intact on its way down, but too far away to show markings that would identify it as a China Eastern plane.

The Paper said it verified the video with Beichen Mining Co., which does work in the area and installed cameras about 1 kilometer from the crash site. Bloomberg couldn’t independently verify the images.

