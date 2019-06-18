PARIS, France – International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of British Airways and a group of smaller European airlines, gave Boeing a tremendous boost at the Paris Air Show Tuesday, announcing plans to buy 200 Boeing 737 MAX planes and build its future single-aisle fleet with the currently grounded jet.

“We have every confidence in Boeing and expect that the aircraft will make a successful return to service in the coming months having received approval from the regulators,” said Willie Walsh, IAG chief executive.

The order is stunning in its impact. Walsh has opted to give the aircraft a vote of confidence at a moment following two deadly crashes when it not only cannot fly, but is still subject to safety investigations and reviews that have shaken public confidence in Boeing.

In addition, the MAX order marks an IAG defection from Airbus.

IAG has been a longtime operator of the bigger Boeing twin-aisle airplanes such as the 747 and 777. But its current single-aisle jet fleet — flying for British Airways, Aer Lingus of Ireland; Iberia and Vueling of Spain, and low-cost transatlantic startup LEVEL — is almost exclusively Airbus A320 family aircraft.

IAG said it it anticipates deploying the aircraft at a number of the group’s airlines including Vueling and LEVEL.

To spur competitive pricing, Walsh wants to diversify his future fleet which will now include both the 737 MAX and the A320neo.

The IAG deal is not a finalized order but a letter of intent to buy a mix of 737 MAX 8s and MAX 10s, the biggest variant, the first of which still hasn’t flown.

Boeing said the deal is worth just over $24 billion at list prices. The real value of the planes after standard discounts in the industry, according to data from aircraft valuation firm Avitas, is about $11 billion.

However, such a large order agreed when the MAX badly needs support must have earned Walsh a discount much larger than standard.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief Kevin McAllister said his team is “truly honored and humbled by the leadership at International Airlines Group for placing their trust and confidence in the 737 MAX and, ultimately, in the people of Boeing and our deep commitment to quality and safety above all else.”