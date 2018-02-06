Boeing employees across Washington state will receive bonuses totaling nearly $600 million in the coming weeks, the largest annual bonus payout in company history.

The total includes payouts to white-collar employees, Machinists on the factory floor, and managers, but not executives.

A year ago, based on 2016 performance, white-collar employees in the state received a total of $170 million, while the Machinists were paid a total of $63 million in bonuses. The figure for managers was not separately released.

The larger bonuses this year are a result of a blockbuster 2017, when Boeing made a profit of $8.2 billion, up from $4.9 billion a year earlier, and employees delivered a record number of commercial airplanes and reached new productivity highs.

“This just shows us that when we all work together, we can’t be beat,” said Kevin McAllister, chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, in a statement. “When we all work to drive safety, quality, flow and productivity, we all share in the value.”

The white-collar bonuses are based on a weighted average formula that measures the company’s financial performance against a pre-set target for three metrics: revenue (25 percent), core earnings per share (25 percent) and free cash flow (50 percent).

In 2017, the financial performance came in 87 percent higher than the set target.

Unlike previous years, Boeing did not break down the total of bonuses paid out by business unit or by state.

Engineers get big bonus plus higher raises

Members of Boeing’s engineering union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), will receive a bonus equal to 18.7 days of extra pay, or 7.2 percent of their annual salary, roughly double what they received last year, according to SPEEA spokesman Bill Dugovich.

“The company has been doing remarkably well in the past year,” said Dugovich. “It’s good that employees are going to see some of that.”

In addition, Boeing and the union mutually agreed to adjust upward the 2018 salary increases for engineers beyond what the SPEEA contract requires, so that they get a bigger raise rather than a one-off lump sum.

“Boeing recognized the need to go above and beyond contract requirements for salary pools to retain expertise and experience in the workforce,” the union said.

Based solely on the market comparison required in the SPEEA contract, the 5 percent pool of money for salary increases for engineers would have funded an overall 1 percent raise with a 4 percent lump sum.

Instead, Boeing is providing an overall 3.2 percent raise with an additional 1.8 percent lump sum for all SPEEA engineers.

Todd Zarfos, vice president of Engineering at Boeing’s Washington state Design Center, said this was agreed “to keep wages competitive and reward performance.”

“That’s how we attract and retain the best talent,” he said.

Bonus doubled for Machinists

Members of the International Association of Machinists (IAM) union at Boeing have a separate incentive plan that’s based on metrics assessing quality, productivity and safety.

Based on their performance, machinists will receive a bonus equal to 5.5 percent of their annual earnings last year, just shy of the 6 percent maximum payout allowed under the IAM contract.

That’s more than double last year’s bonus, which was 2.6 percent of annual earnings.

IAM District 751 President Jon Holden said his members “have earned this bonus and more by creating great value for this company with their hard work.”

Machinists will receive their bonuses in their Feb. 15 paychecks. Non-management white-collar employees, union and non-union, will get their bonuses on Feb. 22.

Boeing managers will receive their bonuses on March 9.