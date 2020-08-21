Boeing and Etihad Airways have partnered to create the latest ecoDemonstrator, a new 787-10 Dreamliner built in South Carolina.

One of the tests involve 214 microphones (circles connected with silver taping) on the fuselage that are an innovative way to measure sources of noise on the aircraft and how the aircraft noise interacts and propagates to the ground.

The airframe noise tests are in partnership with NASA. An additional 1,000 microphones are being installed on the ground at the testing site in Glasgow, Montana. The microphone sensors are being installed at Boeing Field in Seattle.