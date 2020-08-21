Boeing and Etihad Airways have partnered to create the latest ecoDemonstrator, a new 787-10 Dreamliner built in South Carolina.

One of the tests involves 214 microphones (those circles connected with silver taping) on the fuselage. These are an innovative way to measure sources of noise on the aircraft and how the aircraft noise interacts and propagates to the ground.

The airframe noise tests are being conducted in partnership with NASA. An additional 1,000 microphones will be deployed on the ground at the testing site in Glasgow, Montana. The plane’s microphone sensors are being installed at Boeing Field in Seattle.

Another technology being tested utilizes an ultraviolet light tool that is designed to clear COVID 19 from the interior of airplanes. The new ecoDemonstrator, a new 787-10 Dreamliner built in South Carolina, is seen in the background.