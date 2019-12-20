The first big ripple effects of Boeing shutting down its 737 MAX assembly line in Renton came Friday when Spirit AeroSystems of Wichita, Kan,. announced it will suspend production of 737 MAX fuselages on Jan. 1 until further notice and United Airlines said it will remove the MAX from its schedule plans until June.

Spirit’s move shows the immediate knock-on effect to the MAX supply chain which threatens jobs across the country and internationally.

The United announcement reveals the collapse in confidence in Boeing’s ability to recover quickly from the ongoing crisis.

Southwest and American Airlines had already pushed the MAX out of their flight schedules until early April. United pushing it to June means the carrier is bracing for an impact on travel through the busy spring break and right up to the start of its summer peak season.

“By moving the return to service date back more than just a month—as we have done previously throughout 2019—it allows us to have more certainty by providing our customers and our operation a firmer and more definitive timeline,” United said via email.

Spirit employs more than 13,000 workers in Wichita and around 1,300 in Tulsa, Okla. There was no immediate indication of whether the halt in production will bring layoffs.

However, because revenue from the 737 program generates more than half of Spirit’s annual revenue, layoffs are clearly a possibility. Spirit said it is “evaluating all potential actions to align its cost base with lower production levels expected in 2020.”

Boeing announced Monday it will avoid layoffs in Renton “at this time,” by redeploying the roughly 3,000 employees who work directly on the 737 assembly lines and redirecting the work of the roughly 9,000 others at the Renton site.

Spirit faces a similar dilemma. It will want to retain as much of the workforce as possible to make a production restart smoother, but the cash drain may make that difficult.

“Decisions will be guided by a focus on what is best for the long-term interests of Spirit’s stockholders and other stakeholders, including employees,” Spirit said.

Making those decisions more difficult, there’s no timetable for restarting 737 fuselage production.

Boeing will no longer speculate on when that could happen, after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) boss Steve Dickson last week cautioned Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg about making public statements that suggested an unrealistic schedule for the MAX’s return to service.

That leaves the schedule entirely in the hands of the FAA. The new target for providing clearance for a return to service is mid-February, officials say. If that were to slide out some more, Boeing might have to reassess the question of layoffs in Renton.

For now, though, no one can provide a definite timeline for the temporary suspension to end either in Renton or in Wichita.

“Spirit will continue to communicate with Boeing regarding the timetable for resuming production,” the company said.

Spirit made the decision to halt production after Boeing had directed it to stop the assembled fuselage deliveries that are sent by train from Wichita to Renton.

Soon after the MAX was grounded in March, Boeing slowed production from 52 jets per month to 42 per month. But Spirit maintained its rate at 52 fuselages per month to keep production running smoothly, hoping that the slowdown would lift in a matter of months.

So even as more than 400 finished MAXs piled up undelivered, put into storage in Washington state, Spirit also started accumulating undelivered fuselages.

There are already 100 MAX fuselages sitting outside the Spirit plant in Wichita, wrapped in orange covers to protect them from the elements. With those already stacked up, Boeing’s instructions to halt all deliveries left Spirit little choice but to suspend production.

Boeing stock was down more than $3.30, a 1% drop to $330, in early afternoon trading Friday.