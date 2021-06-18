The last and largest model of Boeing’s 737 MAX — the MAX 10 that can seat up to 230 passengers — took off into a clear blue sky on its first flight Friday, wheels lifting off the runway at Renton Municipal Airport shortly after 10 a.m.

The plane took off to the north, and the plan is to fly over Everett, then east over Okanogan County and toward Spokane. It will fly back and forth between Spokane and Moses Lake in central Washington and will likely make a touch-and-go maneuver at Moses Lake.

It’s expected to land at Boeing Field in Seattle by 1 p.m.

A crowd of just a few hundred employees watched the takeoff. Chairs were socially distanced, but people mingled and no one wore masks.

Also there were executives including Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes; Keith Leverkuhn, the retired VP who led the MAX program from the beginning; and Michael Teal, who was chief engineer on the MAX program and now has the same role on 777X.

Bobby Ray, 37, a 737 mechanic who has been at Boeing eight years, was among the employees who watched the MAX 10 take off. He helped build this first one.

“I’m super proud of this plane,” Ray said. “It shows we’re still Boeing. We still build a great product.”

Also watching was David Knowlen, 78, a veteran of more than 50 years at Boeing who was present 54 years ago for the first flight of the first 737 model, the 737-100, in April 1967.

“I’m as excited today about this,” he said. “This is a day to celebrate. It’s the start of another opportunity.”

But the journey to first flight for the MAX 10 has been an exceptionally long one, delayed by the 21-month grounding of the MAX fleet after two fatal crashes and then by the aviation downturn because of the pandemic.

Monica Sherman, 49, a 737 electrician who has been with Boeing 14 years, worked on the MAX program from the start and specifically on the first planes of each model.

Her work on the MAX 10 started in March 2019, the same month the MAX was grounded worldwide, when she went to Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita for a week as this first plane’s fuselage was built.

Her team went to Wichita “to make sure the fuselage was coming in with all the proper build. To make sure all our brackets are in the right place. Sometimes they might miss something. We had to check anything new” relative to the earlier MAX models, Sherman said.

In July that year, the fuselage arrived by train in Renton for final assembly.

“Because it’s a new airplane, we get a lot of rework to bring it up to what the engineers’ intent was,” Sherman said. “On the first one, we are always looking for improvements.”

The MAX 10 has different landing gear than the previous MAX models, which required some clever engineering and introduced differences the mechanics had to deal with when it came together in final assembly.

Because the plane is so much longer — 14 feet longer than the initial MAX 8 version — engineers had to design landing gear that would be 9 inches taller to avoid the tail hitting the runway on takeoff. Yet the gear still had to fit into the same wheel well when it retracted.

“When you get the new landing gear put on, you find some differences that didn’t work 100%,” Sherman said. “So we had to go back and redo a little bit of the work.”

Advertising

“As we’ve built the airplane, we’ve seen things coming together,” she said. “We got it through where it’s at the (required) FAA level.”

After more than two years of tough, negative news, first with the MAX crashes and the grounding and then with the collapse air travel during the pandemic, Sherman said she finds hope in the MAX 10 first flight.

“I’m very optimistic things will turn around,” she said. “We’re getting to be human again, without our masks. Normality is coming.”

Boeing said that although the MAX 10 was originally scheduled to enter service in 2020, it won’t do so until 2023 “to provide ample time to address all regulatory requirements, technical needs and testing requirements.”

Following criticism of the Federal Aviation Administration for missing the design flaws in the flight-control system of the MAX 8, the MAX 10 now faces a couple of years of rigorous oversight from the safety agency before it can enter service.