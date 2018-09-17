Just a year after joining Boeing as a senior vice president and head of its large corporate communications unit, Phil Musser announced Monday that he will step down next month.

Anne Toulouse, who worked first at McDonnell Douglas and then Boeing for 30 years as a manager in media relations, employee communications and global brand management and advertising, will replace Musser on an interim basis until a permanent successor is named.

Musser cited family reasons. For the past year at Boeing, he’s been based in Chicago and has traveled extensively all over the world while his family, including two young children, stayed in the Washington, D.C., area.

Musser joined Boeing in September 2017 after a career mostly in political consulting and public relations with an emphasis on digital marketing and social media.

During his tenure, Musser greatly expanded Boeing’s use of digital media, heavily promoting the company on social media and producing live internet videos to showcase the company’s products and manufacturing prowess.

In an interview, he said he’s “extremely grateful for the opportunity to work at this unbelievable company.”

Boeing Chairman and Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement that Musser “brought passion, creativity, energy and a digital mindset” to the communications strategy, adding, “We’re sorry to see him go.”