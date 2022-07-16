Boeing arrives at the 2022 Farnborough Air Show with much to prove during the week-long aviation expo.
Company leadership must convince the world that Boeing is emerging from the chaos of its recent safety, quality, regulatory and financial troubles and that some stability is in sight.
Seattle Times aerospace reporter Dominic Gates is in England for the Air Show. Follow this page for his coverage and stories from The Times wire services.
Boeing hopes to demonstrate stability at major air show
LONDON — When the Farnborough Air Show opens Monday south of London, still at the beginning of a recovery from the darkest time the industry has seen, the world’s commercial jetmakers will showcase big airplane orders as if this were a normal year.
For passengers, air travel today is miserably affected by high fares, delays, cancellations and staff shortages. For airlines, packed planes and those ticket prices mean some are making money again and beginning to order jets in anticipation of growing traffic.
Farnborough this year will encompass visions of the far future as new aviation entrants peddle dreams of new technologies — decarbonized flight and flying taxis to take you from midtown Manhattan to JFK in minutes.
For Airbus and Boeing, in the more mundane business of resuming long-haul airplane sales, Farnborough could be a turning point.
This first major European air show in three years is set to open under a record-breaking extreme heat forecast of 99 degrees on Monday that threatens to curtail outdoor activity, perhaps even some of the flying displays.
