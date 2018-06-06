Before Boeing’s decision on where to build its next jet, known as the NMA or 797, a state-commissioned study concludes that the best site in the U.S. for aerospace manufacturing is ... Washington state.

The conclusion of an aerospace industry study released Wednesday will not come as a shock and will certainly be dismissed as biased by some outside Washington state.

Still, Richard Aboulafia, a respected aerospace-industry analyst and the study’s lead author, asks you to hold your skepticism.

Aboulafia, a vice president at the Teal Group consulting firm in Fairfax, Va., said his 42-page report is based on independent, rigorous data measuring factors relevant to aerospace production, including costs, tax structure, skilled labor availability and global trade connectivity.

His conclusion: “Strictly by the numbers, Washington state is in a class by itself.” Aboulafia added, “ It has weaknesses, but in the overall ranking, nothing comes close.”

Aboulafia said he took no input from anyone at the state or at Boeing. Instead, he and his co-authors gathered copious amounts of government and industry data and ranked the 50 states on carefully weighted metrics.

“This was meant to be as neutral and clinical as possible,” he said.

“You can try this at home. If you like, you can assign different weights to some of the factors. You won’t meaningfully change the outcome.”

Gov. Jay Inslee lauded the result, saying that the state “has an aerospace supercluster like none other in the country” and that Aboulafia’s data-driven research “confirms that Washington is leading the way.”

The second-lowest state in overall costs

The study was commissioned by the state as it tries to prepare the way for Boeing’s choice of a site to build its proposed “New Midmarket Airplane” (NMA), which the company is expected to launch in six to nine months and is dubbed by many the 797.

The state has had to compete for every new or derivative Boeing aircraft-production line since 2003, when the jetmaker held its first state-versus-state search for a site to build what became the 787.

Though Everett won that competition, six years later Boeing picked North Charleston, S.C., for the site of a second 787 assembly line — making clear that the Puget Sound region was not its only option.

In 2011, Boeing extracted a long-term labor contract from the Machinists union to place the 737 MAX assembly work in Renton. In 2014, the company again pressured the Machinists, who gave up their traditional pension plan, before agreeing to build the 777X in Everett.

Both the MAX and the 777X are derivatives of jets built here, so putting them anywhere else would have been difficult. But the NMA competition will be the first for an all-new jet since the 787, which makes the outcome less predictable.

Aboulafia’s study was paid for by a coalition of state business and labor interests, including the Machinist and white-collar unions at Boeing.

Thanks to Washington state’s aerospace-industry tax breaks, which were expanded to win the last Boeing competition, for the 777X, it ranked as having the 5th-lowest taxes among the 50 states.

And it ranked as the second-lowest state, bettered only by North Carolina, in the overall cost of labor, energy, materials and construction.

How did Washington come out so well in terms of labor costs versus states where wages are much lower?

Aboulafia said the study didn’t just identify the lowest cost — with such a simple metric, “Bangladesh would look good” — but instead measured labor productivity, specifically the dollar amount of payroll necessary to produce $1 of aerospace revenue.

Jon Holden, president of the International Association of Machinists District 751, welcomed this focus on the output of labor rather than the wage rate.

“What they found is that machinists and engineers here in Washington are very efficient and productive,” Holden said. “We produce more aerospace output per dollar cost of labor than almost anywhere else.”

In a separate measure of the availability and skill level of the available workforce, Washington ranked second from the top.

And the state ranked high in terms of support for research and innovation.

South Carolina not highly ranked

The top three states below Washington in the rankings were Ohio, North Carolina and Kansas.

The top 10 also included rival states from the south, Texas at No. 8 and Alabama at No. 10.

Perhaps surprisingly, South Carolina, a major Boeing commercial-airplane manufacturing site and seen by many as this state’s main rival for the jetmaker’s next airplane, came in well down the overall rankings at No. 22.

“On the basis of this data, I’m not convinced South Carolina is the main competition,” said Aboulafia.

He said the absence of a large enough pool of skilled labor weighs against that state.

While South Carolina proved it could set up a secondary manufacturing site, that required parachuting in experienced people from Washington and elsewhere to get it going, Aboulafia said.

He argued this approach wouldn’t scale easily to provide the talent needed to operate the primary assembly site for a new airplane, complete with an ecosystem of major suppliers and subsystem fabrication facilities.

In contrast, neighboring North Carolina “looks really good,” he said.

That state is the only one where a manufacturer set up the primary assembly facility for an all-new commercial airplane at a greenfield site, although certainly a much smaller jet than a Boeing airliner.

The Hondajet, a small business jet designed in Japan, is built in Greensboro, N.C.

“I think the Japanese looked at the same numbers we have,” said Aboulafia.

Although it wasn’t part of his report, Aboulafia also said that Boeing’s new $1 billion composite-wing manufacturing facility in Everett is probably a key advantage for this state, since the 797 is expected to have an all-composite airframe.

Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg told The Seattle Times in an interview in January that “doing a composite wing that leverages that facility would make a lot of sense.”

Aboulafia agreed. “There’s a lot of infrastructure and investment in the 777X wing center. If you could spread it over two key airplane programs, that would help a lot,” he said.

If the wing of the 797 is made in Everett, the argument for putting final assembly there, too, looks solid.

Aboulfia’s report can also be read with an inverted focus: not to persuade Boeing to build its plane here, but to concentrate the state’s mind on the benefit that would bring.

The study points out that Washington generates twice the aerospace sales of any other state.

Washington also exports more aerospace products than California, Texas, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Arizona and Alabama — combined.

And Washington has the highest density of aerospace engineers of any state.

All of those superlative measures are due to Boeing’s presence. If the next plane goes elsewhere, those metrics will shift.