The National Labor Relations Board backed Boeing’s challenge to a unionization vote by a group of 176 flight line inspectors and technicians at its North Charleston, South Carolina complex.
The employees voted nearly 2-to-1 in May 2018 to join the International Association of Machinists, but Boeing contended the group was not distinct enough from the plant’s 2,700 other workers to organize separately.
Although a regional NLRB official had backed the union, the full board sided with Boeing.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.