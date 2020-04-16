Boeing said Thursday it will end its local factory shutdown next week and resume all Commercial Airplane production at its Puget Sound-area facilities. The news will send about 27,000 local employees back to work.

The company said that at all its sites it “has taken extra precautions and instituted comprehensive procedures to keep people safe and fight the spread of COVID-19.”

Employees in the Puget Sound for the 737, 747, 767 and 777 will return as early as third shift on April 20, with most returning to work by April 21. Employees for the 787 program will return as early as third shift April 23, with most returning to work by April 24.

“This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

In an indication that Boeing anticipates approval soon from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to return the 737 MAX to passenger service, the return to work includes employees going back to Renton, where they will begin working toward a near-term restart of the MAX production line.

The MAX assembly lines have been shut down since January due to the continued grounding of that jet pending FAA clearance of Boeing’s proposed fixes for the flight control system implicated in two fatal crashes .

In a separate message, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told all employees that upon returning to work they “will see a wide range of safety measures in place, including operating practices to enable physical distancing such as staggered shift times, spread-out work areas and visual controls, voluntary body temperature screenings, and of course constant visible reminders to wash hands and monitor our personal well-being.”