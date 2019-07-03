Boeing said Wednesday it will provide $100 million over several years “to address family and community needs of those affected by the tragic accidents of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.”

The company said the money is intended to “support education, hardship and living expenses for impacted families, community programs, and economic development in impacted communities.”

Spokesman Chaz Bickers said the money is being given independent of any lawsuits, and that none of the victims’ families will have to waive any rights in accepting it.

Boeing said it will work with local governments and nonprofit organizations to deploy the money, over a period of years.

The two crashes of Boeing 737 MAX jets killed 346 passengers and crew. The jet has been grounded worldwide since March, creating a crisis of confidence for Boeing and upending plans by dozens of its airline customers worldwide.

In a statement, Boeing chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg reiterated the company’s regrets.

Advertising

“We at Boeing are sorry for the tragic loss of lives in both of these accidents and these lives lost will continue to weigh heavily on our hearts and on our minds for years to come. The families and loved ones of those on board have our deepest sympathies, and we hope this initial outreach can help bring them comfort,” he said.

“We know every person who steps aboard one of our airplanes places their trust in us. We are focused on re-earning that trust and confidence from our customers and the flying public in the months ahead.”

The company gave no details about how the money will be apportioned or used, saying it will release additional information soon. It also said company employees can contribute to the fund through Boeing’s regular process for employee charitable donations, and those donations made through Dec. 31 will be matched by the company.