Boeing said this week a company in Costa Rica will open two conversion lines to transform 737-800 aircraft into freighters. Boeing cited “strong customer demand” for the move, saying there are more than 180 orders and commitments from customers for 737-800 freighters. Boeing currently converts 737s to freighters at three locations in China.

Cooperativa Autogestionaria de Servicios Aeroindustriales, or COOPESA, is a 58-year-old Costa Rican company that is FAA-certified as a maintenance, repair and overhaul provider. The companies said one conversion line would open in early 2022, the other later that year. They did not disclose how many freighter conversions the operation is expected to handle.