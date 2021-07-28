For the first time since the fall of 2019, Boeing eked out a net profit last quarter, surprising Wall Street investors Wednesday.

As the jetmaker tries to dig out from the most difficult stretch in its history, CEO Dave Calhoun in a message to employees spoke of stability ahead and an end to job cuts as air travel recovers.

“Last fall, we planned to reduce the size of our workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of this year,” Calhoun wrote. “However, with encouraging recovery trends … we’re now planning to keep our overall workforce size roughly consistent with where we are today, at about 140,000 employees.”

Boeing made a net profit of $567 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2.4 billion loss a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter was $17 billion, up from $12 billion a year ago.

Industry analysts had expected a sizeable loss and Boeing’s shares jumped nearly 6% in early trading Wednesday.

Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes division still lost money: $472 million. That was offset, however, by profits in Boeing’s defense and space unit and its services division.

The Commercial Airplanes business is struggling to recover from two consecutive major crises: first, the grounding of the 737 MAX, which lasted from March 2019 until late last year following two fatal crashes, and second, the pandemic, which reduced global air travel at one point in 2020 by 90%.

The MAX program is showing signs of recovery.

Boeing has delivered more than 130 MAXs since it returned to service in December. And airlines have returned more than 190 previously grounded MAXs to service.

The 737 program is currently producing at a rate of approximately 16 per month and continues to expect to gradually increase production to 31 per month in early 2022 with further gradual increases as air travel recovers.

The 787 Dreamliner program remains a problem.

Boeing is conducting inspections and rework on flaws in the airframe that have left small gaps and is in detailed discussions with the FAA about how exactly it must verify the manufacturing quality of each jet.

Boeing announced earlier this month that it has identified additional rework required at the nose of the airplane and it has temporarily reduced the 787 production rate to less than five per month.

Material from AP reporter David Koenig is included in this report.