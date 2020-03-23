Boeing said Monday it will temporarily suspend its Puget Sound factory operations starting Wednesday in response to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it will focus on a “safe and orderly temporary suspension of operations.”

The decision comes a day after a Boeing worker died of a COVID-19 infection. The company said Sunday that 29 of its employees had been confirmed to have the disease.

In a statement, the company said, “These actions are being taken to ensure the well-being of employees, their families and the local community, and will include an orderly shutdown consistent with the requirements of its customers.”

Boeing said it plans to begin reducing production activity today and projects the suspension of operations will begin Wednesday at sites across the Puget Sound area.

“The suspension of production operations will last 14 days, during which Boeing will continue to monitor government guidance and actions on COVID-19 and its associated impacts on all company operations. During this time, we will be conducting additional deep cleaning activities at impacted sites and establishing rigorous criteria for return to work.”

This story will be updated.