In response to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, Boeing said Monday it will suspend its Puget Sound factory operations as well as its maintenance activities on the grounded 737 MAX airplanes at Moses Lake for 14 days starting Wednesday.

The company said it will focus on a “safe and orderly temporary suspension of operations.” It instructed production workers to continue to report for their assigned shifts today and said managers will provide them guidance on their role in the shutdown process.

During the suspension of operations, Boeing said it will conduct “additional deep cleaning activities at impacted sites and establishing rigorous criteria for return to work.”

Though company policy allows for paid leave to cover only five working days due to a shutdown caused by some extraneous event — typically weather-related — Boeing said it will double that to ten working days and so give employees full pay for the entire break, including weekends, of 14 days.

The decision comes a day after a Boeing worker died of a COVID-19 infection.

As of Monday, 32 Boeing employees had been confirmed to have the disease, 25 of those from its Puget Sound region facilities, including 18 in Everett, 5 in Renton, 1 in Auburn and 1 at the local headquarters in Longacres.

Workers had expressed growing concern last week at the spread of COVID-19 and the difficulty of maintaining infection-prevention protocols in the company’s plants. Some other major manufacturers, notably the Big Three auto companies, said last week they would suspend production at their plants.

In an internal message to employees on Monday, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun wrote: “This is a time like no other for our company, our industry, our communities. The fight to save lives by halting the spread of COVID-19 around the world is demanding actions that few of us could have imagined even a few weeks ago.”

A senior Boeing executive, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation, said the decision to shut down was not triggered directly by the death of the Everett worker on Sunday, but was “based on the rate of increase of the coronavirus cases in the broader Seattle community as well as inside the plant.”

“The recommendation to shut down initially came out of Seattle and was quickly accepted” by top leadership in Chicago, he said. “There wasn’t a lot of debate. It was clear the time had come to do something.”

The executive said management had struggled with the decision until this weekend because they sought to protect jobs. He said the rationale for keeping the factories running was to keep “both the supply chain and the workforce intact” so that the company can recover once the virus threat passes.

“You want to keep these jobs open and bridge to the recovery, but not at the cost of putting people at additional risk,” the executive said. “We’re balancing keeping livelihoods open versus keeping people safe. These are not easy choices.”

The surge of employee concern about the danger inside the factories was also a factor, he said.

By the weekend, discontent within the factory and anger at management for not shutting down had grown to a near-mutinous pitch. Many employees speaking with the Seattle Times accused the company of recklessly endangering lives and said that the protective cleaning measures they saw within the factories fell far short of Boeing’s public announcements.

On Sunday, a mechanic on the 767 jet assembly line in Everett, who asked not to be identified to protect his job, said “I have not seen a single employee clean inside an airplane, where the majority of employees spend their day working in confined spaces in groups of up to eight people.”

And he said after a member of his crew was sent home Wednesday with potential symptoms and was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, no action was taken pending the results of the test. “There was no deep cleaning,” the mechanic said. “We were still required to work in the same area.”

On Monday, a manager in Everett who also asked not to be identified contacted the Times welcoming the shutdown.

“We’re finally doing the right thing,” he wrote.

In a statement, the company said, “These actions are being taken to ensure the well-being of employees, their families and the local community, and will include an orderly shutdown” consistent with the requirements of Boeing’s customers.

“We’re reaching out quickly to contact our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders who are affected by this temporary suspension,” Calhoun wrote in his message to employees. “We’re also working to minimize this suspension’s impact on the company’s ability to deliver and support our defense and space programs, as well as airline and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) customers who rely on critical distribution support.”

“We will work closely with those customers in the coming days to develop plans that ensure they are supported throughout this period,” he said, adding also that the company “will continue to work closely with public health officials.”

Boeing said it plans to begin reducing production activity Monday and projects the suspension of operations will begin Wednesday at sites across the Puget Sound area.

Calhoun told employees that during the suspension management “will continue to monitor conditions at all our sites and continue to take action where necessary to comply with local guidance and combat the coronavirus spread.”

He closed his message with an assurance on the future of the company.

“I want to thank you, personally, for your commitment and your resilience. The uncertainty this global pandemic represents touches every one of us in some way,” he wrote. “The one thing I am certain of is that the Boeing team will emerge from this crisis to continue leading our industry.”

In a separate internal message, Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said that over the next few days Boeing will monitor the situation at its production facilities in South Carolina, where one case of COVID-19 has been reported.

“We will also assess the impact on deliveries of necessary parts,” Deal wrote. “We will take further action if needed.”

He added that with airlines around the world drastically reducing their flying and parking airplanes, “the situation is dynamic and may be one of the toughest that we have faced in a generation.”

The International Association of Machinists (IAM) union in a message to its members looked beyond the 14-day stoppage.

The District 751 leadership said it is working with the state Employment Security Department and Governor Inslee’s office “on details of how those members in high-risk categories based on their age or underlying health conditions will have he opportunity to stay home from work and be provided unemployment insurance benefits.”

This story will be updated.