In response to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, Boeing said Monday it will suspend its Puget Sound factory operations as well as its maintenance activities on the grounded 737 MAX airplanes at Moses Lake for 14 days starting Wednesday.

The company said it will focus on a “safe and orderly temporary suspension of operations.” It instructed production workers to continue to report for their assigned shifts today and said managers will provide them guidance on their role in the shutdown process.

During the suspension of operations, Boeing said it will conduct “additional deep cleaning activities at impacted sites and establishing rigorous criteria for return to work.”

Though company policy allows for paid leave to cover only five working days due to a shutdown caused by some extraneous event — typically weather-related — Boeing said it will double that to ten working days and so give employees full pay for the entire break, including weekends, of 14 days.

The decision comes a day after a Boeing worker died of a COVID-19 infection. The company said Sunday that 29 of its employees had been confirmed to have the disease, 24 of those from its Puget Sound region facilities.

Workers had expressed growing concern last week at the spread of COVID-19 and the difficulty of maintaining infection-prevention protocols in the company’s plants. Some other major manufacturers, notably the Big Three auto companies, said last week they would suspend production at their plants.

Advertising

In an internal message to employees, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun wrote: “This is a time like no other for our company, our industry, our communities. The fight to save lives by halting the spread of COVID-19 around the world is demanding actions that few of us could have imagined even a few weeks ago.”

In a statement, the company said, “These actions are being taken to ensure the well-being of employees, their families and the local community, and will include an orderly shutdown” consistent with the requirements of Boeing’s customers.

“We’re reaching out quickly to contact our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders who are affected by this temporary suspension,” Calhoun wrote. “We’re also working to minimize this suspension’s impact on the company’s ability to deliver and support our defense and space programs, as well as airline and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) customers who rely on critical distribution support.”

“We will work closely with those customers in the coming days to develop plans that ensure they are supported throughout this period,” he said, adding also that the company “will continue to work closely with public health officials.”

Boeing said it plans to begin reducing production activity Monday and projects the suspension of operations will begin Wednesday at sites across the Puget Sound area.

Calhoun told employees that during the suspension management “will continue to monitor conditions at all our sites and continue to take action where necessary to comply with local guidance and combat the coronavirus spread.”

Advertising

He closed his message with an assurance on the future of the company.

“I want to thank you, personally, for your commitment and your resilience. The uncertainty this global pandemic represents touches every one of us in some way,” he wrote. “The one thing I am certain of is that the Boeing team will emerge from this crisis to continue leading our industry.”

The International Association of Machinists (IAM) union in a message to its members looked beyond the 14-day stoppage.

The District 751 leadership said it is working with the state Employment Security Department and Governor Inslee’s office “on details of how those members in high-risk categories based on their age or underlying health conditions will have he opportunity to stay home from work and be provided unemployment insurance benefits.”

This story will be updated.