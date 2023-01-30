Boeing announced internally Monday morning that it will set up an additional fourth 737 MAX assembly line inside its increasingly empty widebody jet plant in Everett.

The move, adding to the three existing MAX assembly lines in Renton, will make use of the space freed up in Everett by ending the 747 and 787 production.

And it will provide capacity to ramp up 737 MAX production in a bid to try to catch up to the production rate of the Airbus A320 jet family.

Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told employees in a message that the new assembly line will be established “beginning in the second half of 2024.”

“This undertaking is significant,” Deal wrote. “In addition to preparing the facility, we have begun the process of notifying and preparing our suppliers, customers, unions and employees as we take the necessary steps to create a new line.”

“We are methodically working through all of our checks and balances keeping safety and quality top of mind,” he added.



Deal told employees the new MAX production line will be set up in what used to be the 787 assembly bay.

Meanwhile, the rework on the stored 787s to fix fuselage defects that had been going on in that bay will move to the empty 747 bay. Boeing is also doing 787 rework in a separate smaller building south of the Boeing jet delivery center on Paine Field.

Currently, the narrowbody MAX jet is built exclusively in Renton on three separate assembly lines, only two of which are operating as MAX production ramps up slowly.

Ever since the Everett plant was built for the 747 in the late 1960s, it has produced only the bigger widebody jets.

“To be clear, we are not taking the 737 out of Renton — just adding capacity to capture customer demand,” Deal told employees. “Most of our Renton 737 MAX teammates will remain in Renton as we reactivate our third line and continue production on the other two lines there.”

Deal said the fourth line is designed to increase capacity, especially for later MAX models such as the high-density MAX 8200 and MAX10.

He cited “the availability of highly skilled workers and factory space” as factors in the decision.

“This announcement underscores our commitment to the state and to Washington workers, and we also thank the IAM (Machinists union) for working closely with us,” Deal said.