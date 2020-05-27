Boeing announced to employees Wednesday a first batch of almost 7,000 involuntary layoffs in the U.S., which added to more than 5,500 voluntary buyouts means it will cut almost 12,300 jobs company-wide.

Washington state takes the biggest hit: 9,840 Boeing jobs will be cut before July 31 in a combination of buyouts and involuntary layoffs, the company said.

“We have come to the unfortunate moment of having to start involuntary layoffs,” CEO Dave Calhoun said in a message to all employees. “We’re notifying the first 6,770 of our U.S. team members this week that they will be affected.”

“I wish there were some other way,” he added.

This is the first and largest cut, but there is more to come. Boeing had earlier said it plans to cut a total of about 16,000 jobs total due to the dramatic falloff in airline business.

A company spokesman said Wednesday that “it will take some time for the company to reduce our workforce by the approximately 10% we announced.”

“Today’s numbers represent the largest segment of layoffs. The several thousand remaining layoffs will come in additional tranches over the next few months,” he said.

In his message, Calhoun attributed the need for the job reductions to “the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on the airline industry.”

He said that translates into “a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices.”

Calhoun told employees who will keep their jobs that “enormous challenges remain.”