Hit by both the grounding of the 737 MAX and then by the global pandemic that paralyzed its airline customers, Boeing suffered a massive net loss last year of $11.9 billion, the largest in its history.

In a message to employees Wednesday morning, chief executive Dave Calhoun called 2020 “a year of profound societal and global disruption, which significantly impacted our industry.”

The loss was amplified by a $6.5 billion write-off on the 777X program.

And the company reported a further $1.8 billion in additional accounting charges including write-offs for the 737 MAX, the KC-46 Air Force tanker and the recent settlement of fraud charges with the Department of Justice, financial filings released Wednesday show.

The market for the giant 777X jet, still being flight tested and its entry into service delayed two years into 2023, evaporated for the immediate future as the global pandemic left long-haul international passenger traffic virtually dead.

The airlines that ordered it are all in trouble and don’t want to take delivery for some years.

In addition, the botched certification of the 737 MAX ensures that the certification of the 777X by regulators worldwide will be prolonged and painstaking.

Still, while some analysts had anticipated perhaps a write-off on the troubled 787 Dreamliner program, which didn’t happen, the huge write-off on 777X came as a surprise to the market.

Calhoun told employees the 777X charge reflects “an updated assessment of global certification requirements, our latest assessment of COVID-19 impacts on market demand, and discussions with customers with respect to aircraft delivery timing.”

“We remain confident in the 777X,” he added.

Boeing also took a $744 million charge on the deferred prosecution agreement reached with the Department of Justice to allow it to escape a conviction on criminal fraud during certification of the 737 MAX.

This settlement consisted of a $244 million penalty for the criminal conduct plus $500 million to be set aside as additional compensation to the families of the 346 people who died in the two MAX crashes.

In the final quarter of the year, Boeing also added a charge of $468 million for abnormal production costs on the 737 MAX stemming from the jet’s grounding. This is part of Boeing’s previous estimates of the cost of the MAX grounding, not in addition.

And the troubled tanker program added write off of $275 million “primarily due to production inefficiencies including impacts of COVID-19 disruption,” Boeing said.

Finally, Boeing’s after-market service division — which for example provides spare parts and flight operations support to airline customers — recorded a charge of $290 million driven by the impact to its markets of COVID-19.

In the fourth quarter, with that write-off, Boeing had a net loss of $8.4 billion, or $14.65 per share, on revenue of $15.3 billion.

For the full year in 2020, the company showed a net loss of $11.94 billion, or $20.88 per share, on revenue of $58.2 billion.