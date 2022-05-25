Boeing’s Starliner capsule has undocked from the International Space Station and is headed back to Earth.

The unmanned capsule is expected to make a parachute landing in New Mexico today.

The deorbit burn is expected to start after 3 p.m. PDT. The landing at the White Sands Space Harbor, New Mexico, is scheduled for 3:49 p.m.



Here’s where to watch the livestream from NASA. (To skip past earlier coverage or NASA’s other content, click along the red bar.)

