Boeing’s Starliner capsule has undocked from the International Space Station and is headed back to Earth.
The unmanned capsule is expected to make a parachute landing in New Mexico today.
The deorbit burn is expected to start after 3 p.m. PDT. The landing at the White Sands Space Harbor, New Mexico, is scheduled for 3:49 p.m.
Here’s where to watch the livestream from NASA. (To skip past earlier coverage or NASA’s other content, click along the red bar.)
