Boeing has sold off twin office blocks in Tukwila, once the headquarters of its airline customer support unit but empty since the company moved that work to southern California. Boeing got less than $20 million for a property assessed at nearly $50 million.

Boeing sold the Tukwila property to Amerco Real Estate Company, which provides real estate and development services for U-Haul, for $19.5 million, according to county records. The sale closed Friday.

The price is curiously low: Boeing bought the 12.6-acre site for $54.6 million in 1989, and the county assessed it at $49.2 million last year.

Beginning in 2013, Boeing began moving many engineering units out of the Puget Sound region to other sites around the country.

Southern California was the location chosen for engineers providing after-sales support to airlines, including a new 24-hour operations center in Seal Beach to monitor Boeing airplanes deployed worldwide.

The majority of that Commercial Air Services group of about 1,600 engineering staff had been based in the Tukwila office towers.