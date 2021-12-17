Boeing has finalized the sale of its Commercial Airplanes headquarters campus at Longacres.

The buyer is Unico Properties, a subsidiary of a Seattle-based private equity real estate investment firm. The company did not disclose the purchase price but a person with knowledge of the sale gave it as $100 million.

In a press release Unico said it bought the site for its location near commuter rail, the Southcenter Mall and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a “transit-oriented investment.”

The sale completes a series of large real estate divestments by Boeing this year, driven by its need to drastically slash costs during the pandemic-driven aviation downturn.

The site included not only the headquarters building but another building that once housed Boeing’s state of the art training facilities and full-flight simulators. Pilots and airline mechanics used to come there from around the globe before Boeing moved the simulators to Miami and dispersed the training to other facilities.

Boeing bought the site 31 years ago, displacing the former Longacres horse-racing track.

Advertising

The lavish flight training center opened first and cost $65 million to build, according to former Boeing vice president Peter Morton, who finalized the details.

Morton installed a $17,000 piano and commissioned music by Seattle-based pianist and composer Walt Wagner to be played at the opening ceremony in 1995.

Earlier this year Boeing had already sold off:

Seven office park buildings in Bellevue’s Eastgate area for $139 million.

A large warehouse adjacent to Paine Field airport in Everett for $35 million.

310 acres of unused land next to its Frederickson manufacturing facility for $200 milllion.

And, just last week, two office buildings in Renton for $12 million.

For the Bellevue offices, Boeing agreed a lease to continue occupying that office park for two years.

The only Boeing property left on the market is a tiny, quarter-acre parcel on Beacon Hill, the site of a former radio tower.

Ned Carner, Unico Chief Investment Officer, in a statement touted the 150-acre Longacre campus’s “enviable connectivity and a park-like setting,” which includes two large ponds, an apple orchard, and a 1-mile walking trail.

It encompasses 962,800 commercial square feet between two large office buildings as well as a daycare facility and approximately 2,150 parking stalls. It’s located three miles from the Tukwila Transit Center with next-stop access to downtown Seattle.

Unico is planning capital investments to refresh and modernize the properties, the company said.